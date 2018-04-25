Home > Gist > Metro >

My husband is violent, not my choice, divorce seeking wife tells court

Divorce My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court

Maimuna told the court that Saidu was never her choice of husband, because she never loved him.

My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court play

My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
A housewife, Maimuna Mohammed , on Wednesday begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, in Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage to Saidu for alleged violence and irresponsible behaviour.

Maimuna told the court that Saidu was never her choice of husband, because she never loved him.

She said that she married Saidu under the Islamic rights  in Mambila, Taraba and the union was blessed with three children.

She alleged that Saidu always threatened her life and in the habit of beating her.

“He does not care for me and the children to the extent that he no longer feed us.

“There is no peace and love in the marriage. In fact, I always tried to endure him with the hope that he would change his behaviour.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t, rather he threatens my life at the slight provocation.

“He has no regards for me and disrespects me, so I can no longer continue with this marriage,” she said.

The petitioner also informed the court that the respondent was not her choice of husband, rather her family’s choice.

“The marriage between me and my husband was never my intention, because we were joined under the family rights.

”My family never allowed me to bring a man of my choice, but I had no option but to accept,” she added.

The respondent, Saidu, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until May 2 to allow the parties settle out of court.

