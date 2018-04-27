Home > Gist > Metro >

Moneygram provides digital books to schools in Nigeria

Moneygram Foundation Brand in partnership with world reader and christiana foundation provides digital books to schools in Nigeria

Each e-reader, loaded with 150 culturally relevant books, provides students with access to digital books that supports the development of reading skills.

  • Published:
Pupils of Maiyegun Community school were filled with excitement and joy as MoneyGram Foundation in partnership with Worldreader and Christiana Foundation celebrated the distribution of 261 e-readers to three schools in Nigeria.

Three schools in Nigeria received 261 e-readers loaded with 150 e-books each. The state-of-the-art technology will give over 2000 pupils from grades 4-6 the opportunity to improve their reading skills.

MoneyGram Foundation has awarded over $260,000 in grants towards building infrastructure, supporting technology and promoting literacy in West Africa.

