Home > Gist > Metro >

Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murder

Possessed! Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murder

A woman was apprehended while carrying her baby's corpse in a purse during shopping at Victoria's Secret store.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Security guards at a Victoria's Secret store discovered a woman was carrying the corpse of her baby when they suspected shoplifting. play

Security guards at a Victoria's Secret store discovered a woman was carrying the corpse of her baby when they suspected shoplifting.

(Dissolve)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Manhattan, New York, Tiona Rodriguez, a 21-year-old lady was caught with the corpse of her baby, enclosed in a purse while she was shopping at a Victoria's Secret store.

She was caught when security guards manning the boutique suspected her of shoplifting which prompted a search and subsequent discovery of the dead baby report says.

The smell which oozed out from the bag reportedly gave her away.

A graveyard. play Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murder (Salesfusion)

 

In a Facebook message to a friend, an unremorseful Rodriguez talked about burying the child and heading for a take-out with her company.

"Take this s*** and dig a hole, put it somewhere then we can go and eat some pancakes," the woman who has been resigned to prison for a period of 16 years wrote.

She reportedly pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter under extreme emotional disturbance in January 2018, prompting a sentence from a judge.

During trial, it was gathered that Tiona Rodriguez has been pregnant three times, her first encounter happened when she was 14.

Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse

The foul odour of a decomposing baby concealed in a polythene bag blew the cover of Ajiboye Olusola, a 42-year-old man who was apprehended by the policemen in Ogun State at the Sapade Motor Park on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Commuters who boarded a vehicle with the suspect raised an alarm which invited the presence of the police due to the offensive smell that oozed out of the carriage.

Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals. play

A youth named Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals.

(Facebook)

 

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun state noted that Olusola mentioned that he was taking the corpse of the infant for a burial in Lagos when questioned, Punch News reports.

A statement offered by the PPRO disclosed that the suspected ritualist had embarked on a trip from Kwara state until he was arrested.

His explanation concerning how he came to be in possession of a human body appeared unconvincing which prompted a decision to take him to a police station.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet
2 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children...bullet
3 Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip
Scary Detail Facebook user thinks you are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's Day
Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test reveals
Death Brings Life Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm
Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridge
Wife Killer Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon
Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth
End Of The Wicked Husband on the run for strangling wife, finally arrested

Metro

Marriage Trouble Woman forced to sleep with daughter at banks for failing to give husband male child
bobrisky.jpg
Big Brother Naija BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c
On Instagram, a woman named Angel Christopher shared some thoughts aimed at correcting the misconceptions concerning sex.
Tips The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty
The victim, Ajaga Catherine
Wicked World Woman found with vulva, left breast missing, undergoes life-saving surgery