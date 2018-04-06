Home > Gist > Metro >

Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks in Kwara

In Kwara Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks

The gang were said to have entered the town around 4:45pm and operated till about 5:40pm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Many feared dead as armed robbers raid 5 banks in Kwara play

Nigerian policemen

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Armed robbers on Wednesday, April 4, reportedly invaded more than four commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State, and carted away the unspecified amount of money.

According to The Nation, many people, including police men, complainants, bank customers and market people, were killed during the robbery.

The gang were said to have entered the town  around 4:45pm and operated till about 5:40pm.

They reportedly blocked roads from both Ilorin and Osogbo ends to enable a smooth operation.

It was learnt that they escaped with their loot through Igosun, a neighbouring community.

Reports said before the assailants robbed the banks, they first attacked the Offa divisional police station on entering the ancient town, killing policemen on duty among other people at the station.

 

A policeman identified as Pelemo,  who was expected to retire in a few months, and a pregnant policewoman, were among the people killed at the station.

An eyewitness claimed that corpses of six policemen were taken away in his presence.

The armed robbers, reports said, were about 15 in number - they stormed the town in different vehicles and stationed themselves at strategic areas of Offa.

ALSO READ: Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers in Bayelsa

The general hospital in Offa, where the injured victims were taken, was overpopulated by those who secured varying degrees of injury and gun wounds, the report said.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the bank raid.

He said the police have commenced investigation into the robbery.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote...bullet
2 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet
3 In Benue Two taxi drivers arrested for allegedly raping female passengerbullet

Related Articles

Covenant University Social media mocks school's decision to shave hair of students with no Bible
Monster Enugu man beheads neighbour at her farm
Money Ritual Deadly shrine uncovered in Kwara
Because Of Money Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara
Possessed! Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murder
Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse
Unilorin University bans use of hair attachment on campus
Injustice Muslim Law graduate denied call to bar for wearing Hijab

Metro

Nigerian teenager stabbed to dead stabbed to death in London
Tragic Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London
Abraham Badru was killed close to his family home in London. He was confirmed dead moments after policemen responded to reports of gunshots.
At Any Cost Desperate UK police offer N10m to capture Abraham Badru's killers
A man has tied the knot with his best friend who had a troubling encounter with cancer.
Story Of Love Troubling cancer turns best friends to a married couple
A policeman is seen assaulting a journalist just like members of the God is Able Mega Fire Ministry.
Too Loyal Journalists who took trial pictures of Bayelsa pastor beaten by congregants