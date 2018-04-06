Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks in Kwara

news

Armed robbers on Wednesday, April 4, reportedly invaded more than four commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State, and carted away the unspecified amount of money.

According to The Nation, many people, including police men, complainants, bank customers and market people, were killed during the robbery.

The gang were said to have entered the town around 4:45pm and operated till about 5:40pm.

They reportedly blocked roads from both Ilorin and Osogbo ends to enable a smooth operation.

It was learnt that they escaped with their loot through Igosun, a neighbouring community.

Reports said before the assailants robbed the banks, they first attacked the Offa divisional police station on entering the ancient town, killing policemen on duty among other people at the station.

A policeman identified as Pelemo, who was expected to retire in a few months, and a pregnant policewoman, were among the people killed at the station.

An eyewitness claimed that corpses of six policemen were taken away in his presence.

The armed robbers, reports said, were about 15 in number - they stormed the town in different vehicles and stationed themselves at strategic areas of Offa.

ALSO READ: Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers in Bayelsa

The general hospital in Offa, where the injured victims were taken, was overpopulated by those who secured varying degrees of injury and gun wounds, the report said.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the bank raid.

He said the police have commenced investigation into the robbery.