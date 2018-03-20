Home > Gist > Metro >

Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers in Bayelsa

Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers in Bayelsa

The suspects allegedly attacked the Corpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community, severing the hand of a corps member identified as Luntis Julius, with a machete.

Offers of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested three persons for allegedly attacking an NYSC corper's lodge in the Sagbama area of the state.

Instablog9ja reports that a corp member's hand was chopped off during the attack at the lodge.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, revealed that a fourth suspect is yet to be arrested.

Mosan Youdougha, Godswill Vincent and the victim, Luntis Julius

The two arrested suspects in police custody, Mosan Youdougha, Godswill Vincent and the victim, Luntis Julius

(instagram)

 

A laptop and two mobile phones were also stolen from the victim who hails from Taraba State, during the attack which occurred at about 2.30am on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Butswat identified the arrested suspects as Mosan Youdougha, 22; Godswill Vincent, 21; adding that the third suspect had yet to be handed over to the Police.

Gunmen murder Corps member during robbery attack

Back in 2016, a young man, Lawal Auwal Kontagora, who was serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was murdered by gunmen in Kaduna State.

Kontagora, along with two of his friends were sitting in a Peugeot 407 vehicle when the assailants approached them and demanded their phones.

In the process of getting the phone from the vehicle,the gunmen shot the victim, thinking he was trying to spring up a surprise.

Lawal Auwal Kontagora

Lawal Auwal Kontagora

(Daily Post)

 

Muhammed Momoh, the NYSC coordinator in the state confirmed the incident through a press release, which read:

“NYSC has confirmed the death of a corps member who was attacked by hoodlums at Malali.

“It is unfortunate that at a time the country is developing potential young Nigerians like him, some people are bent on frustrating such effort.

“NYSC condoles with the family of the deceased while tasking the police and security agents to trail and fish out the perpetrators."

The Kaduna State  Police Public Relations Officer, liyu Usman disclosed that some arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

The deceased was a graduate from the University of Malaysia who signed up for the compulsory twelve months national service.

