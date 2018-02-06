Man who reportedly enjoys sex with daughter arrested by police

news

In Lagos, Nigeria, a man named Kenneth Abaya, who reportedly admitted enjoying sex with his daughter has been arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrate's Court.

Report says that the suspect who also allegedly impregnated the 10-year-old victim could not explain why he derived pleasure in having sexual intercourse with his offspring.

He was arrested by policemen from the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“The bubble burst when the victim told the police that her father, who she accused having sexual intercourse with her severally, was the owner of the pregnancy," a police source revealed.

Abaya, who submitted a not-guilty plea in light of the allegation was granted bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like-sum.

The court is expected to ruling on the matter on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Abusive father allegedly beats children with cane when denied of sex

Olusegun Adefemi, a man accused of having sex with his children , both male and female, was arrested by the police for alleged sexual abuse.

His son, 7, reportedly made the allegation in a testimony where he mentioned that the suspect has slept with his sister five times.

“My daddy slept with Favour from here (pointing at the private part of his sister.) He put her on the ground and then he did it. It was not once, it was five times.

“He wanted to do my own from the back but I refused. He wanted to do Godspower too. When we refused, he started beating us,” the Daily Trust News quoted the 7-year-old boy in a report.