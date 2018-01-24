news

Policemen in Uganda have rescued a 53-year-old man, Hassan Chelimo, from a mob who reportedly caught him having sex with his daughter-in-law.

A spokesperson for the police, Rogers Taitika, revealed that law enforcement officers in the Sipi region received an alert that the philanderer was about to be lynched prompting a visit to the Kapkwata village where the incident occurred.

Local media reported that Chelimo was able to perpetrate the act while his son, Martin Mutai who went in search of a job in South Sudan was away.

His prolonged absence from home gave an opening for an illicit affair between Asula Chellangati, his wife and her father-in-law.

ALSO READ: 'I want to cheat on my runaway husband'

According to the latter, Chellangati lured him into the shameful act after he received flirty messages from the lonely woman .

He claimed to have experienced difficulty overcoming the temptations.