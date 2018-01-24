Home > Gist > Metro >

Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Hassan Chelimo narrowly escaped death after a mob found him having sexual intercourse with his son's wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hassan Chelimo reportedly had an affair with his son's wife while he was away. play

Hassan Chelimo reportedly had an affair with his son's wife while he was away.

(Jamaica Observer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Policemen in Uganda have rescued a 53-year-old man, Hassan Chelimo, from a mob who reportedly caught him having sex with his daughter-in-law.

A spokesperson for the police, Rogers Taitika, revealed that law enforcement officers in the Sipi region received an alert that the philanderer was about to be lynched prompting a visit to the Kapkwata village where the incident occurred.

Local media reported that Chelimo was able to perpetrate the act while his son, Martin Mutai who went in search of a job in South Sudan was away.

His prolonged absence from home gave an opening for an illicit affair between Asula Chellangati, his wife and her father-in-law.

ALSO READ: 'I want to cheat on my runaway husband'

According to the latter, Chellangati lured him into the shameful act after he received flirty messages from the lonely woman.

He claimed to have experienced difficulty overcoming the temptations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Dogs Here are some of the most dangerous breeds in the worldbullet
2 Unilorin University bans use of hair attachment on campusbullet
3 Shocking! Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping tripbullet

Related Articles

Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers
Stubborn Flies 2 Nigerian students sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia [Video]
Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter
Christmas Food Palaver Ex-boxer beats wife to death over money for yuletide cooking
Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000
Murderer Man on the run after strangling young wife to death (Graphic Content)
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex

Metro

The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration)
Mother's Charm Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee
Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public.
No Shame! Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
In Lagos Housewife loses 22-years marriage over wearing of trousers
A man reportedly cut off his wife's hands for overstaying at a burial ceremony.
Weird Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral