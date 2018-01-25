Man rapes stolen hens to death

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

A mob has apprehended a 33-year-old man, Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai who reportedly raped two hens belonging to his neighbour to death .

The event was recorded on Sunday, January 21, 2018, in the Kapkwen, Bomet County of Kenya, report says.

Mutai who allegedly stole the dead birds a previous day was caught while trying to dispose them.

He confessed to committing the act while being punished by the mob who insisted on a compensation of Ksh.4, 000, for owner, Richard Kibor Tonui.

ALSO READ: Mentally ill pastor apprehended for raping woman abducted at church vigil

A disgraced Mutai made a promise to get married and turn a new leaf.