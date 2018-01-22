Home > Gist > Metro >

Mentally ill pastor apprehended for raping woman

Kidnapping Mentally ill pastor apprehended for raping woman abducted at church vigil

The victim, Esther, reportedly refused to leave her abductor after her family found her at his shop.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The kidnapper, Paul reportedly hypnotised the victim. play

The kidnapper, Paul reportedly hypnotised the victim.

(Punch News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Delta State, Nigeria, a man named Paul who was described as mentally ill, has been apprehended by the police for the alleged abduction and subsequent rape of a 21-year-old woman identified as Esther, who was attending a church vigil.

Punch News reported that the incident which occurred in Ibusa located in the state capital Asaba, saw  the suspect hold the victim against her will.

She was reportedly locked up in his shop until she was rescued on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

The event ensured that Esther's family entered panic mode.  According to Punch, they searched for her after the church service held at the Living Faith Church to no avail. After ceaseless prayers organized by the worship center, the victim was eventually found thanks to her brother's friend.

The latter had visited Paul's shop to buy some items when she was discovered. She was reportedly hypnotized and bluntly refused to leave the location with her family.

“We went for a vigil at our church on Friday, January 12. We could not find her after the service. My sister is a special child. She had convulsion while she was young and it affected her. She can’t read and write.

“Someone saw her at the man’s shop on Thursday and raised the alarm. When we got there, we discovered that the man had bought new clothes for her. She had been hypnotised and refused to follow us. Later, she said the man made her to swear with a Bible that she would not leave him and that if she did, she would die. He should be in his 50s.

“We learnt that he chased away his wife and children a long time ago. He sells souvenirs outside the church (Winners Chapel). The church does not have anything to do with him," Esther's brother who insisted on being anonymous told Punch News.

ALSO READ: 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger

While addressing newsmen, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State, confirmed the incident but was not able to offer facts concerning the allegation of rape leveled against the suspect Paul.

“We are investigating a case of abduction. The victim is suspected to be physically challenged.

“The so called pastor is not a pastor. He has a history of mental illness. Be that as it may, it is not for the police to establish who is mad or not.

"The appropriate authorities will take care of that. It is case of abduction, which we may have to charge to court," he revealed.

A medical report in the possession of Esther's family however established that she was raped following a test.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze OAP supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campusbullet
2 Sad Experience Rescued Libya returnee narrates how friend's girlfriend...bullet
3 'Juju' Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illnessbullet

Related Articles

In Bayelsa Monarch’s wife, principal regain freedom 25 days after – Family
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Evans The Second Kidnap kingpin who collected ransom in Dollars arrested
Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest
Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
In Nasarawa Police arrest man who stole and sold a child for N75,000

Metro

Graphic Content
Incredible Nigerian wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice in Cameroon
Visually impaired Semah G. Weifur thrilled his classmates to an amazing rendition of Flavour's 'Most high' track.
Semah G. Weifur Watch adorable blind boy featured in Flavour's song thrill classmates
Kemi Olunloyo, seen in a prison uniform. was released on Monday, January 22, 2018.
Kemi Olunloyo Pastor David Ibiyeomie drops criminal defamation charges against blogger
Man received encouragement from his friends as he lifted the power generator.
Superman Man lifts heavy generator with teeth (Video)