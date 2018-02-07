Man kills pregnant neighbour who asked him about marriage

news

In Kampung Pasir Jonge, Indonesia, the police has arrested a 28-year-old man, Faiz Nurdin who strangled a pregnant neighbour when she asked him about plans to get married .

The deceased, Aisyah, a 32-year-old woman, was reportedly strangled to death in her bedroom following a conversation she had with the suspect at his residence.

Nurdin allegedly made away with the victim's phone and a $59 cash after the alleged murder, presumably in a bid to clear his trail.

A police spokeperson who spoke anonymously confirmed that the murder suspect strangled the victim because he was angry about being pressured concerning tying the knot.

"Faiz get married, the others are already married, why aren’t you getting married yet?’ These words offended the suspect,” says a rep for Indonesia's law enforcement department.

