Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme

Football Crazy Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme

Tony Thomas, who had stepped out of his apartment to smoke a cigarette, murdered his wife for changing a TV programme.

Tony Thomas.

Tony Thomas.

(WPTV)
In Arkansas, United States of America, a 58-year-old man, Tony Thomas, has been charged for murdering his wife, Carlisle because she changed a football programme.

According to Fox News, the deceased made the move while her husband was out smoking a cigarette. He was reportedly watching a the television before stepping out of the house.

A fight broke out between the couple when Thomas returned to their residence to continue viewing the game.

 

A fight broke out between the couple when Thomas returned to their residence to continue viewing the game.

In a fit of rage during an argument, the murder suspect was reported to have stabbed his wife Carlisle with a knife. He claimed that he "blacked out" after committing the murder.

Anthony Counts, a Lonoke County Sheriff's detective wrote in an affidavit, "He claimed he'd blacked out and when he 'came to,' he was over her with a knife in his hands."

Tony Thomas will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 22, 2018.

Tony Thomas will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 22, 2018.

(Hurriyet Daily News)

 

Fox also reported that Thomas, who is a serial offender having being convicted of felony on a number of occasions, was granted bail in the sum of $1 million.

He has been scheduled for a hearing expected to hold on Monday, January 22, 2018.

In a related news, Harriet Nambi, a 24-year-old woman in Uganda has reportedly stabbed her husband, Musa Batera, aged 25 to death, for denying her sex.

The murder suspect who is also a school teacher has been apprehended by the police according to Tuko News. It was reported that Nambi delivered a baby through caesarean section two months prior to the event.

The home of the deceased.

The home of the deceased.

(Press)

 

Reports also revealed that the horny teacher had consulted a neighbour identified as Hasifa Babirye,  concerning her challenge.

The latter had advised her to be patient with her husband who has two other wives but her counseling failed to yield a positive outcome.

