Elege reportedly macheted Ikebunna during a fight over a piece of land in the area.
The shocking incident reportedly took place in Ozzu Awkuzu, Anambra State.
Instablog9ja reports that the incident occurred last night, Friday, April 27, 2018.
May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.
In Kolkata, India, the police apprehended a 43-year-old man, Subhabrato Mazumdar, who reportedly stored the corpse of his mum, Bina Mazumdar, in a freeze in order to receive her pension.
Officers are looking to uncover the mysteries behind the act according to the Indian Express News.
Subhabrato Mazumdar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed this in a report.
Mazumdar revealed that the suspect held on to his mother's corpse for close to three years after dying from a cardiac arrest.
“Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated," says the police chief in a chat with the Indian Express.
The father of the suspect who is 90 years old was reportedly in-the-know of his cunning son's behaviour.