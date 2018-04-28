Home > Gist > Metro >

Father machetes first son over land

Greed Father butchers first son over land in Anambra

Elege reportedly macheted Ikebunna during a fight over a piece of land in the area.

  • Published:
Ikebunna Udeagwu play

The deceased, Ikebunna Udeagwu

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

News reports have revealed the tragic death of a young man identified as Ikebunna Udeagwu, at the hands of his father popularly known as Elege.

The shocking incident reportedly took place in Ozzu Awkuzu, Anambra State.

ALSO READ: Dad kills son over ownership of farmland in Enugu

Instablog9ja reports that the incident occurred last night, Friday, April 27, 2018.

Elege reportedly macheted Ikebunna during a fight over a piece of land in the area.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension

In Kolkata, India, the police apprehended a 43-year-old man, Subhabrato Mazumdar, who reportedly stored the corpse of his mum, Bina Mazumdar, in a freeze in order to receive her pension.

A man who kept his mother's corpse three years after her death has been apprehended by the police who are still trying to understand his motive. play

A man who kept his mother's corpse three years after her death has been apprehended by the police who are still trying to understand his motive.

(Indian Express)

 

Officers are looking to uncover the mysteries behind the act according to the Indian Express News.

Subhabrato Mazumdar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed this in a report.

Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension play

Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension

(Hindustan Times)

 

ALSO READ: Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Mazumdar revealed that the suspect held on to his mother's corpse for close to three years after dying from a cardiac arrest.

“Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated," says the police chief in a chat with the Indian Express.

The father of the suspect who is 90 years old was reportedly in-the-know of his cunning son's behaviour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet
2 Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from motherbullet
3 'I No Gree' Man fights back Ajah policeman who threatened to kill himbullet

Related Articles

Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother
Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to married boyfriend
Could Be Worse Dad unhappy after son fell in hot water days before birthday [Graphic]
Finding Answers No foul play in the deaths of Ondo kids found in freezer
Mind Control Carpenter kills 6-yr-old daughter at girlfriend's request
'Olojukokoro' Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension
Tragic Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London
At Any Cost Desperate UK police offer N10m to capture Abraham Badru's killers
Because Of Food Abuja dad burns little son with hot iron for eating mother's meal
Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote worthy chains and Timbs

Metro

...a bloodied knife fell from her hand.
Child Like This... Female SS1 student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join cult [Graphic photos]
Wema Bank in the spotlight at the London's stock exchange
Cussons Baby Moments Meet competitions top 10 finalists
Mamador Kitchen Makeover Promo Win your dream kitchen and over N25m worth of kitchen items up for grabs!