Dad kills son over ownership of farmland in Enugu

In Enugu State, Nigeria, a father, Hyacinth Ilo, has killed his son , Izuchukwu over who gets ownership of a cashew nuts farmland.

Police spokesperson SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

The incident reportedly occurred at a village named Obinetiti Isikwe Punch News reports.

“Hyacinth Ilo, 60, allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo.

“In the ensuing argument over cashew nut ownership between them the father allegedly hit his son with a stick on the back of his head who immediately slumped and died.

“On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave inside his compound," says Amaraizu in a report.

The suspect, Hyacinth Ilo, who is aged 60, is helping police in their investigation according to Punch.

Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend

In Calabar, Cross River State, Mr. Godwin Elewana, a former employee of the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his daughter's boyfriend.

Punch News confirmed that the convict murdered the victim, Douglas Ojugbo, on March 10, 2015. The father who shot the deceased with a pump-action gun was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

This is following an incarceration since the year 2016.

A statement given by the boyfriend's mother, Mrs. Maria Ojugbo, confirmed that Elewana buried her son in a hope to conceal evidence but an 'intervention by God' had ensured an uncovering of the heinous act.

“I thank God for doing what should be done. It is stated in the Bible that anyone who kills by the sword, will die by the sword.

"Elewana had no reason whatsoever to kill my son in such a manner and conceal the act by burying him. It was Almighty God that gave approval for this judgement," Ojugbo expressed according to Punch.

Investigations conducted by prosecuting counsel had proved satisfactory to presiding judge, Justice Ukpa Ebitam, of the Cross River State High Court, who gave credit for a job well done.