Home > Gist > Metro >

Dad kills son over ownership of farmland in Enugu

Because Of Cashew Dad kills son over ownership of farmland in Enugu

A man who reportedly killed his son over a right to own a cashew farmland has been nabbed by the police.

  • Published:
The police has apprehended 60-year-old Hyacinth Ilo, for killing his son. play

The police has apprehended 60-year-old Hyacinth Ilo, for killing his son.

(DNA India)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Enugu State, Nigeria, a father, Hyacinth Ilo, has killed his son, Izuchukwu over who gets ownership of a cashew nuts farmland.

Police spokesperson SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

play Dad kills son over ownership of cashew nuts farmland (Punch News)

 

The incident reportedly occurred at a village named Obinetiti Isikwe Punch News reports.

“Hyacinth Ilo, 60, allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo.

“In the ensuing argument over cashew nut ownership between them the father allegedly hit his son with a stick on the back of his head who immediately slumped and died.

“On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave inside his compound," says Amaraizu in a report.

The suspect, Hyacinth Ilo, who is aged 60, is helping police in their investigation according to Punch.

ALSO READ: Son kills mum who kept disappearance charm for herself

Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend

In Calabar, Cross River State, Mr. Godwin Elewana, a former employee of the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his daughter's boyfriend.

Punch News confirmed that the convict murdered the victim, Douglas Ojugbo, on March 10, 2015. The father who shot the deceased with a pump-action gun was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

This is following an incarceration since the year 2016.

play Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend (Punch News)

 

A statement given by the boyfriend's mother, Mrs. Maria Ojugbo, confirmed that Elewana buried her son in a hope to conceal evidence but an 'intervention by God' had ensured an uncovering of the heinous act.

“I thank God for doing what should be done. It is stated in the Bible that anyone who kills by the sword, will die by the sword.

"Elewana had no reason whatsoever to kill my son in such a manner and conceal the act by burying him. It was Almighty God that gave approval for this judgement," Ojugbo expressed according to Punch.

Investigations conducted by prosecuting counsel had proved satisfactory to presiding judge, Justice Ukpa Ebitam, of the Cross River State High Court, who gave credit for a job well done.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriendbullet
2 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet
3 Gbese! Danfo bus bashes Lamborghini at Lekki Toll Gatebullet

Related Articles

Love Is Dead Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend
Tragic Loss Student fighting for her life after acid attack
God Have Mercy! 2 years pregnancy produces lizard in Rivers State
Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriend
Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki home
Criminal Minds Prison pals prevented from killing Uber driver after Taxify heist
Anger Issues Mopol who killed Shell soldier over nothing apprehended
No Play-Play Violent Nollywood movie scene turns to real life drama (Video)
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband

Metro

An undergraduate of the Imo State University has been killed on her 23d birthday.
Why This Pain? Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday
#SunlightShero!
#SunlightShero! Write a letter celebrating your mum and surprise her with rewards from Sunlight
A slap.
Death Wish? Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide
A South African woman has no means to escape from police husband who physically abuses her.
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband