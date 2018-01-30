news

An unnamed woman has threatened to frame her love interest as a gay man for refusing to have sex with her.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog, a Facebook user, Bright Baidu Maigari shared a conversation between the pair. It saw the female persistently make sexual advances at the victim who expressed a lack of interest in her offer of wild sex.

This angered the woman who opted for blackmail in a bid to force the man to concede to a pressure to have sex with her.

The mood of the conversation portrayed the blackmailer as an aggressive and desperate woman who was willing to explore any means to get the subject to submit to her will.

Maigari's post received hilarious responses from his followers, mostly men, who were either happy that a woman was seen as the villain in an issue related to sexual harassment, while others simply wanted to meet the horny woman.

