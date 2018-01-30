Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her

A man who consistently turned down sexual advances from a woman was threatened to be exposed as gay.

A private chat revealed an unnamed make a persistent effort to seduce a man.

An unnamed woman has threatened to frame her love interest as a gay man for refusing to have sex with her.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog, a Facebook user, Bright Baidu Maigari shared a conversation between the pair. It saw the female persistently make sexual advances at the victim who expressed a lack of interest in her offer of wild sex.

This angered the woman who opted for blackmail in a bid to force the man to concede to a pressure to have sex with her.

The mood of the conversation portrayed the blackmailer as an aggressive and desperate woman who was willing to explore any means to get the subject to submit to her will.

Maigari's post received hilarious responses from his followers, mostly men, who were either happy that a woman was seen as the villain in an issue related to sexual harassment, while others simply wanted to meet the horny woman.

To express her desperation for sex with the unnamed man, the blackmailer offered to pay for his transportation fare after he revealed that he was without his car.

