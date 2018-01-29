Home > Gist > Metro >

3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man

A narrator on Twitter expressed in a series of tweets the circumstance of her friend who was betrayed by his wife-to-be.

The couple only had three weeks to their wedding before the groom caught his wife-to-be in bed with his best man. play

In just about three weeks to his wedding, an unidentified man reportedly caught his best man in bed with his bride, leaving him in a distraught state following the discovery.

This came after intense rumours linking the trusted pair to an affair.

According to a Twitter user, Mother Confessor, a close friend of the groom raised suspicion concerning the betrayers, who had been sleeping with each other long before they were caught.

A Twitter user, Mother Confessor, narrated how her friend's fiancée cheating on him with his best man three weeks to their wedding.

 

The husband-to-be, who was in Abuja prior to the event decided to make a trip down to Lagos to confirm what he had heard about concerning his best friend and prospective wife.

His visit proved to be a disappointment - certainly not what he had hoped for when he walked into a bed room and found the duo curled up in an embrace.

Mother Confessor who described herself as a friend of the heartbroken man posed a question on Twitter to help the latter in a decision regarding how to deal with the issue.

“What will u do if u find out your fiance/fiancée is cheating on u with d bridesmaid/best man 3 weeks to your wedding?," she asked.

"They've been dating for over 5 years & got engaged last year and the wedding is supposed to happen in 3 weeks.

"He love this babe so much, he's done stuff for her, he treated her like a Queen and respect her most times when she comes around to his place.

"His friends are around after work.. He introduced her to one of them who is his best friend years ago and not best man but I guess they went behind his back and took the introduction to another level although he said he was suspecting the closeness.

"But he thought he was just paranoid and didn't think a thing like that could happen between them because he trust both of them but for years they've been doing stuff behind his back. They all hang out, eat together and gist but nothing prepared him for this.

"He traveled few days ago and was supposed to come back Thursday but 4 days ago, another friend called him to inform him that something is not right with his bride to be and his best man that he is only telling him cos he feels it's d right thing to do.

"My friend thought dis guy who told him stuff was just one of those bad Belle people who don't want u to settle down he kept thinking about it but didn't tell anyone.

"So yesterday he decided to leave Abuja for Lagos but didn't tell anyone he had changed his plan.

"He cancelled his travel from Thursday (4days from now) and brought it to yesterday he arrived Lagos and went home straight but in mind he was praying that everything he heard was not true he got home (his fiancée stays with him) and used his key. He went straight to the bedroom and when he opened the door, he said he almost fainted everything was true.

"She was in bed with his best man and he said he didn't know wat to do but that if he had reacted, he would have attacked his friend because he betrayed him.

"So he said he just turned back and closed the door and left the house for them he went to his mom's house but don't know what and how to tell her what he saw.

"How do u tell your mom u saw your bride to be in bed with your best man 3 weeks to your wedding," Mother Confessor submitted a question.

The narrator expressed further preparations for the wedding had reached a finishing stage as a hall had already been secured in anticipation of the event.

According to the Twitter user, the 'bride-to-be' successfully appealed to her mother to speak with the groom on her behalf but didn't state the problem.

ALSO READ: Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

 

