The name of Jesus Christ has delivered a little boy from a Keke Napep (motorcycle) passenger who turned into a python in broad daylight.

Apostle Paul Umoru of the Toplife Ministries International, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, in a Facebook post .

The attack which occurred after church service three days before the announcement left fang bruises on the back of the youth.

The clergyman in a comment mentioned that the mother of the victim who was travelling home with four children handed one to a stranger in order to sit comfortably in the vehicle. The unknown fellow soon changed into a serpent during the course of the journey and began swallowing the child.

Her fervency as a Christian saw her mutter in between fear the name of "Jesus".

According to Umoru, the snake vomited the boy and vanished. He advised parents to be wary when dealing with unknown folks.

"Beloved, on Sunday 4th Feb 2018 a member of our church, while returning home after service around after 1pm joined a kekenapep with her four children. She handed over one of the children to a male passenger she met in the keke to help her carry due to lack of enough space.

"Not long after, the stranger transformed to a large python and was swallowing this young boy right inside the keke in broad day light here in Bonny Island. The head and part of the shoulders of the young boy had already gone into the mouth of the python.

"On noticing this frightening scene, the boy's mother shouted JESUS! This made the python to vomit the boy and disappeared leaving some teeth bruises on the boy's body. The boy had fainted but was later revived and prayed over. See picture below showing the teeth of the python on the boy.

"The lesson here is to ensure you don't handover your child or property to a total stranger. You may never know who you are dealing with.

"May the Almighty God deliver us from satanic agents of darkness in the name of Jesus Christ!," Umoru revealed on Facebook.

Another weird incident was recorded in Massachusetts, United States of America, the face of a little girl aged five, has been severely burnt following a dangerous ritual cleansing aimed at casting out demons from her body .

Two sisters, Peggy LaBossiere, 51, and Rachel Hilaire, 40, from East Bridgewater, have been arrested in connection to the incident.

The police who found the victim at her home alleged that the pair also threatened to cut off the head of her 8-year-old brother.

According to many reports, the procedure was initiated on the request of the girl's mother who makes hair for the suspects. The Haitian voodoo was performed in order to rid the children of evil spirits report says.