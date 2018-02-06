news

In Massachusetts, United States of America, the face of a little girl aged five, has been severely burnt following a dangerous ritual cleansing aimed at casting out demons from her body .

Two black sisters, Peggy LaBossiere, 51, and Rachel Hilaire, 40, from East Bridgewater, have been arrested in connection to the incident.

The police who found the victim at her home alleged that the pair also threatened to cut off the head of her 8-year-old brother.

According to many reports, the procedure was initiated on the request of the girl's mother who makes hair for the suspects. The Haitian voodoo was performed in order to rid the children of evil spirits report says.

"[The mum] stated that her children have been behaving badly due to evil spirits and that they perform prayers and use certain water and oils to make the demon leave.

"The victim stated that Peggy [LaBossiere] would lean over her and kiss all around her face like a snake and used a pointy object like a needle to cut her on her arm and collar area. [LaBossiere] cut her enough so that she bled," says police detective John Grillo.

The sisters have been slammed with charges bordering on mayhem, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, threats to commit murder and battery with a dangerous weapon but have pleaded not guilty.

A sum of $50,000 has been set as bail for the pair who were apprehended on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim has been taken to a mental home for treatment, says The Sun UK.