'How do I stop my best friend from marrying a prostitute?'

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Edmund, a 32-year-old man working in Lagos. I am in a dilemma at the moment as I have been trying all I can to help my best friend, Bash, from going into a marriage he will live to regret.

Bash is hell-bent on getting married to this runs-girl and prostitute and he is the only one who does not see anything wrong with her because he is either blinded by love or she had given him some love potion.

Bash and I come a long way from our childhood days when his parents moved into our neighbourhood and we immediately clicked.

Bash had always been simple-minded, believing and trusting people easily and many times, he had been betrayed and hurt but being the street-smart guy, I was always there to protect him.

I stood up to all the bullies in the area and took him as my kid brother even though we were age mates but I have always had a strong personality and that made me the leader.

After our secondary school, Bash got admission into the University of Port Harcourt while I got admitted in Unilag but we were still very close.

While in school, there was this girl who was the hottest on campus and was known as the queen of pimps and a high profile runs-girl.

Debbie was so popular and there was no party that she did not know about. She slept around with so many men and was always on one trip or the other with one politician or rich man.

She hardly went for lectures and slept with lecturers to pass her exams. She clubbed all week and was always drunk and stoned. In fact, three of my friends had slept with her because she was that loose.

There was a time she almost died after undergoing an abortion and I was one of those who rushed her to a hospital where she was treated and one of her friends hinted me in secret that her womb had been perforated and her chances of having babies were very slim.

So I was shocked when Bash introduced Debbie to me some months ago, telling me she was the one he wanted to get married to. I wouldn't know how and when they met but when he introduced her to me, she first pretended as if she did not know me.

Later when Bash had gone to get some drinks, I made sure she knew I was the same person she knew in school and she opened up that she remembered me but begged me not to reveal to Bash that I knew her.

I did not have the opportunity of giving her a reply because Bash had just come in then but since then, I have not been very comfortable around her and she knows I don't support their relationship.

I have not told Bash about her but I am really worried for him. I can't let my homeboy marry such a loose prostitute whose chances of having a baby is very slim.

I know everyone has a past but the baby part is what is making me worry for my friend. He is seriously planning the wedding and has even said I will be his groomsman but I must stop him before he gets himself into a marriage of sorrow.

Edmund."

Dear readers, Edmund is torn between his love and loyalty to his friend and does not want him to make a wrong decision. On Morning Teaser today, do you think he should tell Bash about Debbie?