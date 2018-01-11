Teenage girl dies from stab wound inflicted by romance seeker

news

In Delta State, Nigeria, a teenage girl, Alero Eyesan, who was stabbed on her thigh by a man named Osama, for rejecting his offer of romance has been reported dead.

A Facebook news group, Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada, confirmed her death in a post published on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

It revealed that the deceased failed to recover following the encounter with her attacker who is still at large according to reports.

"We lost her. Tears, the young girl who was stabbed gave up early this morning.

"The Dr's tried all they could, but the sepsis had spread very fast all over her body because she was left unattended to since the 31st of last month.

"Its a painful and pathetic situation, but God knows the best. May her soul rest in perfect peace," the Facebook comment reads.

The deceased who was 16 years old until her death was attacked on the evening of Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Osama had reportedly laid an ambush for the deceased, making sure to inflict her with an injury that caused her death.

According to the National Helm News, a doctor who treated her following the attack described her chance of survival as favourable but only if she receives prompt and proper health care.