EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys

news

Six internet fraudsters have been arrested in Abuja following another raid carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ihoeghian Aghasomwan, Precious Osarumen, Enabulele Osazee Frank, Osahon Scott, Efe Ehieorobo and Peter James, the suspects, were captured at their base in Kubwa on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The Cable News revealed a statement given by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in the aftermath of the arrest.

“Surveillance was carried out and the identity and location of the fraudsters who specialize in defrauding innocent citizens both within and outside the country through internet was identified.

“On arrest, some of [the] items recovered from the suspects include – one Toyota Camry 2009, 10 laptop computers, 4 ECOWAS International passports, 17 mobile phones, 2 flash drive, HP printer and Certificate of Award of Asian Professional Security Association in favour of Sun Yaje.

“Also recovered was a travelling bag and air piece check-in bag suggesting Abuja as its destination dated March 19, 2018 labelled with two paper clearance certificate of Custom Controlling Department, International Affairs China, No: 00548 and TDK courier service worldwide express service shipment details with track No: ME103178131," Uwajaren confirmed in a report by The Cable.

ALSO READ: Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid

The arrest of the suspects coincided a recent raid organised by EFCC officials in Lagos.

A statement confirming this was made available in a tweet published by the anti-graft agency.

Club 57 says Yahoo boys weren't arrested inside the club

The management of Club 57 has reacted to the alleged raid of its facility on Thursday, May 10, by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC officials were said to have invaded the club located in Ikoyi, Lagos, in search of Yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) causing some of the suspects to abandon their exotic cars and escaped.

The Commission had confirmed the raid, saying it acted on intelligence report of the activities of Yahoo boys at the Club.

Twelve persons were arrested during the raid carried out by the anti-graft agency.

Club 57, however, said the EFCC operatives did not arrest anyone inside the club.

"With respect to the incident, 57 would like to categorically state that no official of the EFCC or security personnel entered into the club to accost or arrest any of our customers on the night of Thursday, 10th May 2018, or indeed at any time", the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about EFCC's new N24bn head office building

It added that the operatives were stationed on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi earlier that day and that it was there they "picked up certain individuals who are of interest to them."

The latest raid started a new social media conversion about how the internet fraudsters need to be mobbed up in the society.