Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid

Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid

A raid carried out by EFCC operatives has caused some internet fraudsters to abandon their exotic rides.

Guests at Club 57.

A group of Yahoo Boys were made to abandon their exotic cars following a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Twelve persons were reportedly arrested by EFCC officials after a visit to Ikoyi's Club 57, where the incident occurred on Friday, May 11, 2018.

A statement released via Twitter by the anti-graft agency confirmed the development.

"Operatives of the EFCC early this morning raided Club 57 in Ikoyi, acting on intelligence report of activities of suspected Internet fraudsters.

"While some abandoned their exotic cars to evade arrest, some others resisted. 12 suspects were arrested, with 10 cars recovered," says an EFCC tweet.

SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, two operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have appeared in an IG footage while trying to arrest an Okada rider.

This was after missing a Yahoo Boy who was initially the primary target.

The incident occurred in Onikolobo where the motorcyclist's plea fell on deaf ears.

According to reports, the SARS operatives made him their focus after losing the trail of the internet fraudster.

 

Help failed to come for the Okada rider who crawled on the floor as other pedestrians walked past him.

