A giant billboard has collapsed at Sagamu junction, in Ogun State, reportedly killing five people and leaving several others injured .

Instablg9ja reports that the collapse which occurred during a heavy downpour in the state led to the tragic loss.

The billboard is reported to have fallen on two commercial buses parked close to the location.

The exact number of dead and injured people are yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.

May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

School pupils escape death in freak accident

An undisclosed amount of pupils in Osun state narrowly escaped death following an accident that occurred in front of the state government house.

The driver of a bus conveying the school children reportedly lost control of the vehicle having just navigated a bend while on a telephone call.

Punch News reported that the accident happened around 5 PM on Monday, February 6, 2017 at about two minutes after the bus departed the Oke Fia Motor Park for Okinnin.

Help came from policemen stationed at the government house who rushed in to lift the vehicle after it has turned on its face.

An eyewitness, Oloruntoba Adedeji blamed the accident on the carelessness of the driver who was navigating the bus on high speed.