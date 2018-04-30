Home > Gist > Metro >

DSS rescues baby after 114 days, 3 sales

Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times

The suspect who is a father-of-three is alleged to have stolen Chinwendu on December 28, 2017, barely weeks after moving into the compound where the family lived.

Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000 play

Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000

A seven-month-old baby identified as Chinwendu Ekiri, has been rescued after being abducted from her parents’ home in Rivers State by a neighbour.

According to the reports, Chinwendu was reportedly found 114 days after her abduction.

New Telegraph reports that the parents of the victim, Emeka and Rejoice Ekiri, alleged that their baby was abducted by one Innocent Ndubuisi, who was their neighbour.

They explained that Ndubuisi disappeared after the abduction of their daughter.

The suspect who is a father-of-three is alleged to have stolen Chinwendu on December 28, 2017, barely weeks after moving into the compound where the family lived.

 

Emeka said stated that he and his wife are moved and short of words on how to express how they feel about Chinwendu's rescue.

He said, “My daughter was sold and resold for different prices ranging from, N450, 000, N600, 000 and N850, 000. According to the DSS operatives, Ndubuisi, who stole her, contacted one Shadrach.

"This Shadrach got in touch with a woman in Onuimo, Imo State. She paid Ndubuisi N450, 000. While sealing the deal with Shadrach and the woman, Ndubuisi equally threw in his handset. It was through that handset that DSS operatives were able to arrest Shadrach. Shadrach took the operatives to the woman, who then took them to Aba, where she had already sold Chinwendu to another woman called Esther for N600, 000.”

Emeka also added that following Esther's arrest at Elele, in Port Harcourt, she too had sold Chinwendu to another woman in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State for N850, 000.

Emeka said: “The most important thing is that my daughter is back and unharmed.

"I’m grateful to God and the DSS operatives, who worked hard in finding and rescuing my daughter. We first reported the matter to the police, but they were busy extorting us, without putting efforts in finding Chinwendu. It was operatives of DSS that directed us to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)," he added.

The Kaduna State Police Command said it had rescued two minors, one Nasirudeen Mahmud(5), and Zainab Umar also (5) and handed them over to their parents in Kaduna.

NAPTIP rescues 146 victims of human trafficking in Kano Zone - Official play

NAPTIP rescues 146 victims of human trafficking in Kano Zone - Official

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman, made the disclosure while parading suspected traffickers, kidnappers and armed robbers before newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

Usman said the suspected traffickers, one Abukara Adamu (44) and his wife Fatima (38), abducted Mahmud on Jan. 19, while Umar was abducted on March 27.

He said the victims were rescued on Oct. 7 from the traffickers, who were found with two international passports and two birth certificates with the children’s details.

“This indicates likelihood of flying the victims to unknown foreign country,” he said.

The economic benefits in sex trafficking is huge, and level of poverty in the country makes it a good business. play

The economic benefits in sex trafficking is huge, and level of poverty in the country makes it a good business.

The police also paraded three other suspected kidnappers who kidnapped Alhaji Audu Hairi at the Kaura Market, Giwa Local Government Area in July.

“The victim was taken to an unknown forest where he was brutally handled. All the suspects confessed to the allegation, “ he said.

The Police spokesman said three armed robbers were also arrested on Oct. 2, at Birnin Gawri following a tip off.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include N146,925 cash, three cutlasses, six gallons of palm oil and 14 cell phones.

Usman said as soon as investigation was completed, all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

7 women, 3 babies rescued from Togolese midwife

