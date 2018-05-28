5 ways to protect yourself from online rapist

news

The story of a 15-year-old school girl, Lateefat who was reportedly raped by a pastor, Oluwaseun Badejo, has brought attention to a need to ensure safety when meeting someone online.

A report published by Punch News on Friday, May 25, 2018, gathered that the clergyman, 25, drugged the victim in partnership with a friend.

Both are now in police custody but there might be more victims.

To help guard against such a scenario, consider five ways to protect yourself from a potential rapist:

1. Adhere to online site safety rules

Many social media networking sites offer terms of use as well as information that can aid safe usage of the websites. This can surely help prevent against a sad evening with a randy pastor if you haven’t given out your phone number yet.

2. Do not give out vital information

This is important and perhaps the most effective way to avoid two-faced people who might be nurturing an intention to cause harm. It is best to arrive at a place of comfort before making to release intimate details about oneself to a new acquaintance.

3. A pepper spray will hurt - yes!

It is a good idea to have a pepper spray close by in case things go south at any location one might be meeting a potential rapist.

There is a chance the fellow won’t see that one coming if considering some naughty thoughts- that should keep the person in line while victim makes for an escape route .

4. Inform loved ones concerning whereabouts

A good safety measure to consider can be making sure to inform loved ones of whereabouts such as address when meeting with someone whose character one is not so sure about.

In a case of an unanticipated circumstance, it will be easy for one to be located.

5. Let host know loved ones are aware of location

A rapist is an everyday person struggling with making bad decisions but you can help them curb their urges.

If a potential rapist has an idea that ‘prey’ has given out information concerning their meeting, it just might be enough to motivate withdrawal from intended goal for the fear of consequence.

Taking these precautions does not guarantee total protection from a rapist but they can help improve one’s chances of escaping.