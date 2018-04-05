news

The police in the United Kingdom has offered a sum of N10 million for information that can aid the capturing of individuals responsible for the death of Abraham Badru.

This was confirmed in a report by the BBC News. An appeal by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) had followed the sad passing of the 26-year-old man.

Law enforcement officers in the UK believe that members of the Dalston community where the deceased was killed can help with investigation.

"The answer to Abraham's death lies in the community," says Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh.

Members were left devastated following the killing of Badru, a celebrated local hero and the son of Dolapo Badru, an MP at Nigeria's House Of Representatives.

How Abraham Badru died

The 26-year-old Abraham Badru was killed late in the evening on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

He was murdered close to his family home in Dalston, Hackney. The young Badru was reported to have died at his mother's side who was in tears as she held on to him on the pavement according to The Daily Mail .

His death makes him the 10th person to be killed in a list of murders that have occurred in London over a 12-day period.

Reports of gunshot in the area had attracted the presence of the police who found him lying on a pavement. He was confirmed dead shortly after the discovery.

"As soon as I heard the bang, I knew it was a gunshot. I'm ex-military and knew that couldn't be a firework.

"I went to my balcony and saw a man slumped over on the ground at the back of a car.

"There was just one shot and a cry of pain. No speeding scooter and no speeding car.

"I didn't see anyone make off," a neighbour told the Daily Mail.

"His mother came out and saw him on the floor. It was terrible listening to her collapse crying on the floor. She was just screaming.

"Everyone was very upset and I had to go away, I couldn't take it. It happened on our doorstep and I had to say a little prayer for the family," another witness revealed to the Daily Mail in a statement.

The Evening Standard , also reported that young Badru earlier received a recognition for his heroics in the year 2015, "for saving a woman from a sex attack."

His father Dolapo offered an inspiring opinion about his late son. A few years ago a girl was raped on the estate and Abraham fought them off. He went to court to testify against them and the police gave him an award," said the proud father.

Abraham Badru had a Master's degree in sports coaching from the University of Gloucestershire.

Dolapo Badru is a House of Reps member representing the Lagos Island and belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC).