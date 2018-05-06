Home > Gist > Metro >

3 Nigerian men arrested with fake documents, $53k cash in Chicago

Bad Rep Chicago police arrest 3 Nigerian men with fake documents, $53k cash, stolen Maserati

The suspects identified as Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus, have been released after facing relatively minor charges.

  • Published:
Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus

The suspects, Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus

(instagram)
The police in Chicago have arrested three Nigerian men in what they described as a stolen Maserati SUV on January 23, 2018.

According to the reports, counterfeit passports, drivers’ licenses, and $53, 000 cash, were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects identified as Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus, have been released after facing relatively minor charges, NBC Chicago reports.

Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus play

The suspects, Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus

(instagram)

 

The Maserati SUV, when run through the system was reportedly reported stolen out of Ohio.

The police alleged that the trio was carrying counterfeit passports and driver’s licenses, mostly from Great Britain.

According to the investigators, said nearly $40,000 was found in the car’s glove compartment and over $13,000 in a coat somewhere else in the car.

Balogun and Badmus were reportedly charged with possession of altered documents, a class 4 felony which allowed them to receive I-bonds, allowing them to regain their freedom almost immediately.

As for the driver, Tijani, he initially faced an additional charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle but that charge was later dropped.

When Tijani appeared before Judge William Raines, last week, his bond was set at $100,000 and was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring if he managed to post the stated amount.

Tijiani did just that with the help of a friend barely one hour after. The trio are scheduled to appear in court again later this month.

2 Nigerians nabbed with $500,000 worth of stolen goods in Atlanta

Three people, two of which are Nigerians, have been arrested for helping to receive $500, 000 worth of goods.

Gwinnett County sheriff deputies said they found stolen microscopes, medical equipment and electronics in a Snellville warehouse in Atlanta.

The suspects identified as Gregory Bland, 55; Temitayo David, 55; and Toyosi Ogunleye, 43, have reportedly been charged with theft by receiving.

Gregory Bland, 55; Temitayo David, 55; and Toyosi Ogunleye, 43 play

The suspects identified as Gregory Bland, 55; Temitayo David, 55; and Toyosi Ogunleye, 43

 

Instablog9ja reports that the deputies began investigating the case after a California company was defrauded of an order of 40 microscopes totalling $11,555.20 that was shipped to the warehouse on Eastgate Place in Snellville.

According to the reports, the order seemed to have come from an existing customer, but investigators later discovered that the microscope company had been a victim of a business email compromise scheme, which is a type of phishing scam.

Investigators reportedly stormed the warehouse on February 23 and encountered Bland, who said he was allowed to live at the building in exchange for accepting packages for the owner, David.

A statement released by the Sheriff's office revealed that during a search, investigators found the microscopes and other stolen items, including medical equipment and construction equipment.

All three suspects were arrested at the warehouse and David is being held without bail at the Gwinnett County Detention Center while Bland and Ogunleye have been released on $11,200 bail.

