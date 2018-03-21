Home > Gist > Metro >

2 years pregnancy produces lizard in Rivers State

After carrying pregnancy for a period of two years, a woman in Omoku, Rivers State, finally delivers a lizard.

A crowd makes a cluster around a woman who reportedly delivered a lizard after carrying pregnancy for two years. play

(Facebook)
A woman has delivered a lizard after two years of pregnancy. The event reportedly occurred in Omoku, Rivers State.

The incident was confirmed in a Facebook post shared by a user, Ahamuefuna Ijeoma Darlintina, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Her comment displayed shock over the occurrence which left the victim feeling exhausted.

"Speechless....God forbid....a woman after two years of pregnant...giving birth to a lizard... in market omoku ....it was a shocked to me," expressed Darlintina.

Images capturing the strange birth presented a woman lying on the floor with a motionless lizard within grabbing length.

Her body appeared moist from suspected fluid emptied on her by sympathisers who gathered in droves for observation.

Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python

The name of Jesus Christ has delivered a little boy from a Keke Napep (motorcycle) passenger who turned into a python in broad daylight.

Apostle Paul Umoru of the Toplife Ministries International, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, in a Facebook post.

The attack which occurred after church service three days before the announcement left fang bruises on the back of the youth.

A stranger who turned into a python reportedly swallowed a little boy in a Keke Napep. play

A stranger who turned into a python reportedly swallowed a little boy in a Keke Napep.

(Twitter)

 

The clergyman in a comment mentioned that the mother of the victim who was travelling home with four children handed one to a stranger in order to sit comfortably in the vehicle.

The unknown fellow soon changed into a serpent during the course of the journey and began swallowing the child.

Her fervency as a Christian saw her mutter in between fear the name of "Jesus".

According to Umoru, the snake vomited the boy and vanished. He advised parents to be wary when dealing with unknown folks.

