Fake Herbalist docked for duping friends of N3.61m

An Ikeja Magistrate Court has granted a 47-year-old herbalist identified as Ifawale Ibrahim, bail in the sum of N500, 000 for allegedly duping three friends of N3.61m under the pretense of performing money rituals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, a resident of Olomowewe Adiyan Area of Ogun, was arraigned on Monday on a one-count charge of obtaining money under false pretense.

The court heard that the accused committed the offence on June 26, at Ajisegiri Street, Ojokoro area of the state.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Mike Unah said that the alleged herbalist obtained N3.61m from the complainants, Aminatu Bello, Iyabo Popoola and Keji Lawal promising to perform money rituals that would make them rich.

According to Unah, the complainants said Ibrahim also tricked them into sleeping with him to make the money ritual complete.

Unah said, “Ibrahim who had no intention of doing any money ritual for the complainants converted the money to his own personal use.

“When the complainants later discovered that the accused had no intention of doing any money ritual for them, they reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested.”

The offence contravened Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ibrahim, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.O Gbajumo adjourned the matter till September 20.