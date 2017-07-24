Home > Gist >

Fake Herbalist docked for duping friends of N3.61m

Day Of Reckoning Fake Herbalist docked for duping friends of N3.61m

Ibrahim was arraigned on Monday on a one-count charge of obtaining money under false pretense.

  • Published:
Ritualists shrine play

Ritualists shrine

(GhanaClass)

Back To Sender Fake herbalist, houseboy, arraigned over failed love potion
Madness 'Babalawo' murders woman after using charm to rape her
Sex Fiend Fake pastor in court for raping married woman during ‘spiritual cleansing’
False Promise Herbalist swindles banker of N2.5m in Lagos
Turn By Turn Fake gynecologist who defrauded 3 of N23m, reportedly duped of N48m
Father From Hell Man beheads son for money rituals in Plateau (Graphic Photo)
In Lagos Suspected ritualists murder WASSCE candidate, parents at residence
Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
A Child Like This 83-year-old woman beheaded by son she caught attempting to rape own daughter [Graphic Photos]
Desperate Measures My husband wants to use me for money rituals, woman tells court
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Ikeja Magistrate Court has granted a 47-year-old herbalist identified as Ifawale Ibrahim, bail in the sum of N500, 000 for allegedly duping three friends of N3.61m under the pretense of performing money rituals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, a resident of Olomowewe Adiyan Area of Ogun, was arraigned on Monday on a one-count charge of obtaining money under false pretense.

The court heard that the accused committed the offence on June 26, at Ajisegiri Street, Ojokoro area of the state.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Mike Unah said that the alleged herbalist obtained N3.61m from the complainants, Aminatu Bello, Iyabo Popoola and Keji Lawal promising to perform money rituals that would make them rich.

According to Unah, the complainants said Ibrahim also tricked them into sleeping with him to make the money ritual complete.

Unah said, “Ibrahim who had no intention of doing any money ritual for the complainants converted the money to his own personal use.

“When the complainants later discovered that the accused had no intention of doing any money ritual for them, they reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested.”

The offence contravened Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ibrahim, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.O Gbajumo adjourned the matter till September 20.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Badoo 2 members of cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodubullet
2 Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presencebullet
3 In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransombullet

Gist

Thugs
Hell Hath No Fury.. Woman invades school with thugs to beat up teachers
Imprisonment.
In Abuja Man docked over alleged theft, criminal intimidation
A court of justice symbol
In Osun 35-yr-old man docked over alleged impersonation
Nigeria police logo
In Lagos 41-yr-old woman pleads guilty to child theft charge