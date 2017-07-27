Cleric to trek to Maiduguri from Abuja if Shekau is captured

A 37-year-old Islamic cleric, Ali Ahmad has vowed to trek from Abuja to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital if the Nigerian Military can capture the leader of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau.

Ahmad who spoke at a prayer session organized by some religious bodies to render Boko Haram spiritual base useless declared that he would take it upon himself to trek the 844-kilometer journey to celebrate the Nigerian troops if they succeed in bringing the ‘heartless’ insurgent down.

His promise is coming on the heels of the recent order by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to the troops fighting the Boko Haram sect in the Northeast to arrest Shekau within 40 days, either dead or alive.

The groups said they would be embarking on 40 a 40-day prayer and fasting for God to end the reign on the insurgency in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Unity Fountain on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Ahmad, a native of Gudumbali village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, said he lost one of his wives and two children in an attack carried out by the insurgents at Monday Market in Maiduguri in January 2015.

Speaking in Hausa, the emotion-laden cleric said he has not been able to get back on his feet since the attack which destroyed his shop and goods worth millions of naira.

“I was doing fine with my family in Maiduguri until January 2015, when the Boko Haram members attacked the Monday Market and killed several people.

I was in Kano that day to buy goods when I got a call from my house that my wife, Zaina, and two sons, have been killed by the bomb blast.

I lost everything I had and I had no choice than to move my remaining family to my village in Gudumbali and from there, I moved to Abuja.

I am ready to trek from Lagos to Maiduguri if he is arrested. I don’t mind my age and strength. Shekau is an evil man and deserves to die. He will not go unpunished,” Ahmad added.

While acknowledging the efforts of the military in restoring peace back to the volatile community, Ahmad said the battle is now between God and evil and that is why the prayer for the soldiers is very important.

“Our military deserves all the support and encouragement from the spiritual and political leadership of the country to totally wipe away their tears in the northeastern of the country. It will be everyone's joy to see Shekau in chains.”

The father of three who attributed the cause of his misfortunes to the activities of Shekau and his men said he would be the happiest person if the extremist is eventually captured.