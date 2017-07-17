Boko Haram releases video of kidnapped women

A video by Boko Haram has emerged on Monday, July 17, 2017 of 10 women in the custody of the terrorist group.

According to Sahara Reporters, the video was exclusively sent to it by the group who have killed thousands, displaced millions, and kidnapped a lot of people since its 2009 insurgency gained prominence.

The women in the video are believed to be victims of a Boko Haram ambush on the Maiduguri-Damboa highway in June.

There were claims after the attack that some policewomen had been kidnapped by the group, a claim that had been denied by the police.

Two women, introduced as Amina Adam Gomdia and Deborah Philipus, spoke in the video in the Hausa language dismissing official government claims that they were not abducted.

Gomdia introduced herself as a lecturer with the Federal College of Fisheries, Baga, Borno state.

She pleaded with the government to not forsake them with the terrorists, saying, "Today, here we are, everyone has seen us, our relatives have seen us, government, our youngsters have all seen us, this is not a lie, we have been abducted for 30 days."

Philipus thanked the terrorist group for taking care of them since they've been in captivity while also pleading with the government to not sweep their abduction under the carpet.

She said, "We are grateful to you (referring to Boko Haram), but the Government of Nigeria should not say we were not abducted, indeed we were abducted."

While speaking in the video, Gomdia also claimed that five of the women in the video, most of them clearly disturbed, were public servants.