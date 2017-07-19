Friend releases photo of pretty lady abducted by sect

One of the 10 women allegedly abducted by the dreaded Boko Haram sect when it attacked a Military/Police convoy in Borno State about two weeks ago has been identified as Sarah John, popularly known as Awa.

One of her friends, Maria Mark Msheila, posted a photo of the beautiful John on her Twitter handle and also listed the names of the other women kidnapped by the insurgents who had ambushed the convoy along the Damboa Road, about 31 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital, on June 20, 2017.

ALSO READ: "Boko Haram: Terrorist group releases video of kidnapped women"

It was gathered that the militant Islamist sect had attacked the convoy comprising of operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Police escorting the women who were going for a function and after a shootout, abducted the women, killing some travelers including a soldier and a police officer.

This is what Msheila posted on her Twitter handle:

"This is Awa (Sarah). She's among the 10 women abducted by Boko Haram. Can't still believe it. Please pray for them."

However, when the news first broke out, the police and Military authorities denied that the incident happened, claiming that the reports were false.

ALSO READ: "Chibok Girls: 113 kidnapped students still with Boko Haram – BBOG tells FG"

But the sect reacted a few days later by releasing a video showing the kidnapped women who begged the government to come to their aid by rescuing them from the dreaded sect.

See the tweet here.