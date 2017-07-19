Home > Gist >

Friend releases photo of pretty lady abducted by sect

Boko Haram Friend releases photo of pretty lady abducted by sect

A close friend of one of the women abducted by the Boko Haram sect on June 20 has released a photo of the pretty lady.

Sarah John was one of the women abducted by Boko Haram sect

Sarah John was one of the women abducted by Boko Haram sect

(Maria Mark Msheila)

One of the 10 women allegedly abducted by the dreaded Boko Haram sect when it attacked a Military/Police convoy in Borno State about two weeks ago has been identified as Sarah John, popularly known as Awa.

One of her friends, Maria Mark Msheila, posted a photo of the beautiful John on her Twitter handle and also listed the names of the other women kidnapped by the insurgents who had ambushed the convoy along the Damboa Road, about 31 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital, on June 20, 2017.

Pretty Sarah John was one of the ladies kidnapped by Boko Haram sect

It was gathered that the militant Islamist sect had attacked the convoy comprising of operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Police escorting the women who were going for a function and after a shootout, abducted the women, killing some travelers including a soldier and a police officer.

This is what Msheila posted on her Twitter handle:

"This is Awa (Sarah). She's among the 10 women abducted by Boko Haram. Can't still believe it.  Please pray for them."

However, when the news first broke out, the police and Military authorities denied that the incident happened, claiming that the reports were false.

But the sect reacted a few days later by releasing a video showing the kidnapped women who begged the government to come to their aid by rescuing them from the dreaded sect.

