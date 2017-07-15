Home > Fashion >

AMAA 2017 :  First look at what the stars wore on the red carpet

Somkele Idhalama, Hilda Dokubo, Bimbo Akintola and more stars lit up the AMAA 2017 red carpet, check out the looks

Somkhele Idhalama at AMAA 2017 play

Somkhele Idhalama at AMAA 2017

(Pulse)

The 2017 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA 2017) is underway today Saturday July 15th at the Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.

play Hilda Dokubo at AMAA 2017 (Pulse)

 

Top stars including Somkele Idhalama, Bimbo Akintola, Dayo Amusa, Ramsey Nouah, Eyinna Nwigwe and more stars dazzled on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Check out full list of AMAA 2017 winners

The movie awards event hosted by top Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe Etim has top actors including Majid Michel, Richard Mofe-Damijo and more and box office hits like '76' and 'A Trip to Jamaica' emerging nominees from nominations announced on May 13, 2017, at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda.

play Ramsey Nuoah at AMAA 2017 (Pulse)

 

The 2017 AMAA Awards is the 13th edition. See what stars wore for the night at the event.

