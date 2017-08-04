Home > Fashion >

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week :  5th edition promises bigger, better things

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 5th edition promises bigger, better things

The annual event will hold this year on the 19 and 20 of August.

  • Published:
Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2017 promises to get better play

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2017 promises to get better

(NFSDW)

Karen Igho Reality star is sultry in new photos
MBGN Miss Amity 2015 Beauty queen releases breathtaking birthday photos
Outfit Of The Day Tiwa Savage is a vision in Toyin Lawani's Transformer Collection
Face of CandyCity 2017 Beauty queen shows off makeover in stunning new photos
FEW's Next Face 2017 Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of debut edition
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress is elegant for Glam Africa
NSFDW 2017 Meet designers showcasing at this year's edition
Rabesque Womenswear brand announces Rebirth Collection
Aisha Lawal Actress is captivating on August 2017 cover of Waves Magazine
Outfit Of The Day Bolanle Olukanni keeps warm in this Kente inspired sweatsuit
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NSFDW, Nigeria's biggest fashion platform for students and other young designers looks to get better this year's edition.

The two-day event which will hold at the Federal Palace Hotels, Lagos, will be in commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the annual event.

Organisers promise that it'll be a showcase of works from the most brilliant emerging talents from Nigerian Institutions, as well as current collections from established designers who are role models to these young designers.

NSFDW play Akin Faminu and OAP Maria Okan have been chosen as ambassadors for this year's edition of NFSDW (NFSDW)

A press release from the organisers reads:

"We are going big this year 2017, with our models, designers and even a new VENUE.

This year's edition is scheduled to hold August 19th & 20th"

ALSO READ: NSFDW calls for designers, exhibitors to register for 2017 edition

Red carpet on both days will be open at 4pm, with the event kicking off at 5pm.

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Credit:

Photography: Stylesquadng for Studio24 Nigeria (@studio24nigeria)

Akin’s Outfit: @obedclothiers

Maria’s Outfit: @sevondejana

Stylist: @fabstyle_101 @kingdukeee @val_entinoe

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

Graphics: @layonjaydesign

Pulse Nigeria is a media partner for this event, alongside BellaNaija, 360Nobs, Onobello, Genevieve Magazine, Exquiste Magazine, Ynaija, Aforevo, Bben TV, Aceconnect, Complete Fashion, SteeVane, Olisa TV, Unilag Olodo, Arcadia TV, Runstripe, BlackSatino, Afrika League Live 9ja, Style Hub NG and lots more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Karen Igho Reality star is sultry in new photosbullet
2 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress is elegant for Glam Africabullet
3 Aisha Lawal Actress is captivating on August 2017 cover of Waves...bullet

Fashion

Bolanle Olukanni in Kente inspired sweatsuit
Outfit Of The Day Bolanle Olukanni keeps warm in this Kente inspired sweatsuit
Queen Emmanuella Duke
Face of CandyCity 2017 Beauty queen shows off makeover in stunning new photos
Outfit of the day: Tiwa Savage in Toyin Lawani's transformer skirt
Outfit Of The Day Tiwa Savage is a vision in Toyin Lawani's Transformer Collection
Azuike Princess releases stunning new photos in celebration of her birthday
MBGN Miss Amity 2015 Beauty queen releases breathtaking birthday photos