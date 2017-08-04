NSFDW, Nigeria's biggest fashion platform for students and other young designers looks to get better this year's edition.

The two-day event which will hold at the Federal Palace Hotels, Lagos, will be in commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the annual event.

Organisers promise that it'll be a showcase of works from the most brilliant emerging talents from Nigerian Institutions, as well as current collections from established designers who are role models to these young designers.

A press release from the organisers reads:

"We are going big this year 2017, with our models, designers and even a new VENUE.

This year's edition is scheduled to hold August 19th & 20th"

Red carpet on both days will be open at 4pm, with the event kicking off at 5pm.

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Credit:

Photography: Stylesquadng for Studio24 Nigeria (@studio24nigeria)

Akin’s Outfit: @obedclothiers

Maria’s Outfit: @sevondejana

Stylist: @fabstyle_101 @kingdukeee @val_entinoe

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

Graphics: @layonjaydesign

Pulse Nigeria is a media partner for this event, alongside BellaNaija, 360Nobs, Onobello, Genevieve Magazine, Exquiste Magazine, Ynaija, Aforevo, Bben TV, Aceconnect, Complete Fashion, SteeVane, Olisa TV, Unilag Olodo, Arcadia TV, Runstripe, BlackSatino, Afrika League Live 9ja, Style Hub NG and lots more.