VJ Adams throws a colourful party on his album Perception

In today's era where Deejays are upping the ante with the release of albums, VJ Adams just wants the audience to listen to music as he understands it.

The renowned TV Personality is making the big move into the angry and much contentious territory of Nigerian rap.

Initially proposed to be out couple of years ago under the name Fearless, the Video Jockey has finally delivered his body of work under a new name and modern sound.

Perception is an open house party that sees a number of visitors in guest artistes drop by to spend time with the chief host in VJ Adams and provide the necessary side attractions to cover for his areas of weakness.

There is almost something for everyone in this 14 track with one bonus music house, from Rap to Afro, House to RnB, it is a project that seeks to cater for all.

Perception opens with a spoken word Intro, when last did you hear spoken word on a Nigerian project? Now, this is dope.

Gbemisoke with Pasuma and Reminisce alongside Bless My Way featuring Mr Eazi are two of the previously released singles that hold their spot on the project.

We're Wan Lee features Zoro , Oladips and Dr Smith as the early guests on the project, the production is brooding, like a chant leading to a burial, the bars are also dark, even though they are not exactly saying much, it is exciting.

The intermittent bounce in the beat, Zoro's flow, the Omo Iya Aje, Oladips again shows why he may just be one for the the future as he spits, ''I'm a god, leader of the pack, call me Vanguard''.

Praiz is the visitor on 'When A Man Cries II' and there is some amazing singing on the love song, 'Summertime' which features JEHO and Philip Ryan, with 'Leg Work' alongside Niniola again giving a hint of what the singer has been known for with her sly and disguised sexual innuendos .

Life Na Movie/A Heist Story is a movie on beats as he paints a picture of a robbery scene filled with the right effects, but the hook could have and should have been way better.

Kabiyesi is that one 'take me to church' song, that almost every Nigerian artist exclusively reserves for God, as he expresses gratitude to his maker in third person form.

Define Rap will get every rap head excited as it comes complete with the justice league assemble of some choice Nigerian rappers in Ice Prince , Vector , Mz Kiss, M.I and Sound Sultan who has proven he could drop a few bars on occasions.

It would have been safer for VJ Adams to have come last, but choosing to rap first exposed his range as the other established rappers even though not at their A game lyrically, had their delivery on point.

Ice Prince still has a sweet flow, while Vector stays Vector with the playful lines in between throwing shots, What was Sound Sultan saying though?

Mz Kiss grabs the opportunity to be on a song with these veterans with solid hands, but M.I is the star of the song as he defined rap best, ''We use metaphors, similes and euphemisms, cultural rebelling that can get the youths to listen... the definition is me, MI Abaga''.

Tiwezi is one producer you all should pay actual attention to as he brings the party on Atisorire (We are blessed) featuring Oyinkasade.

Reminisce joins the crowd on Mo Le Nu, as Ghanaian songstress, Becca brings the vibe on 'Hold Something'.

The album closes with the spiritual, personal and soulful, Farawe where Tiwezi leaves the producer's chair and picks up the artist's microphone.

I didn't really know what to expect going into the album, but at the end of the last track, VJ Adams has not disappointed, even though he has also not won himself a new fan.

The album is good, very safe, but quite compact and it provides a seamless listen over 52 minutes.

VJ Adams is not gunning for the position of the lyricist of the year, his delivery and lyrics are not really explosive, but it is a commendable effort as the Video Jockey pairs himself up against some of the best in the game and actually emerged unscathed on most of the tracks even.

Perception is an album that doesn't really say anything or inspire something new, it also doesn't provide high moments but it is a collection of singles that sustains a tempo of listenable, vibey and melodic tunes.

Rating: 3/5

