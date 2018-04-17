Home > Entertainment > Music >

M.I's “Yxng Dxnzl” will be dropping in May as promised

M.I Rapper to drop new album next month

M.I promised and he will be delivering, so brace because “Yxng Dxnzl” will be dropping in May.

  • Published:
Three mixtapes and three albums have been released by M.I in almost a decade. play

(Instagram/MI_Abaga)
M.I Abaga is bursting with fresh inspiration and we know this because he just reminded us of the release of his fourth studio album, as promised.

The rapper shared the news via his Twitter page today, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

ALSO READ: Are these the rappers who received a ‘schooling’ in ‘You rappers should fix up your life’

According to his tweet, his upcoming album will be released in May 2018. See his tweet below:

 

Recall that on Thursday, February 8, 2018, M.I let the goodies out of the bag by playing unreleased tracks from his next body of work.

From what has been heard so far, the tracks sound lit including 'On Code' featuring South African rap star AKA and a song with alte rapper Ajebutter 22. It also seems that M.I is channeling the sounds and vibe of the young, alternative scene in Nigeria.

Rap fans want M.I back as King play

(Instagram/MI_Abaga )

 

According to M.I, his next project was ready two years ago, but he started the project all over again when fast rising singer, Odunsi and producer GMK told him the album needed more work.

The title of the project is 'RendezvousThe Playlist' and was made available on Friday, February 9, 2018.

M.I’s “Yxng Dxnzl” album to be released in May 2018

M.I's tweet today was his way of reminding us to brace for his fourth studio album, “Yxng Dxnzl” which he promised would be released in May 2018.

The Nigerian Hip-hop icon made the announcement in style, via a series of videos hosted on Instagram. You can watch them below.

 

I promise this time #yxngdxnzl

A post shared by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga) on

'You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Life'

In 2017, M.I Abaga stirred the Nigerian Music industry with the release of controversial single, ‘You rappers should fix up your life.'

What happened M.I? play

(Instagram/MI_Abaga )

 

ALSO READ: We spoke to Kead, the young rapper who inspired the entire Abaga podcast

The single received numerous responses from rappers. OAP/Rapper N6 responded in a very candid track which set the pace for arguments. This escalated in December 2017, and got physical at SDC’s Palmwine Music Fest.

M.I has already moved past that, releasing a new single and visuals, titled ‘Your father’, featuring his signee, Dice Ailes.

