Kanye West Ye makes Billboard Top 40 on 1st week of release

Barely a week after its release, all songs off Kanye West’s eight studio album, Ye, has charted on the Billboard Top 40 Chart.

According to CNN, All seven tracks on the rapper's Ye album debuted on Billboards Top 40 chart this week.

The album, Ye, which was released on Friday, June 1 and was received with mixed reactions, debuted at No 1 on the albums list, while on the songs chart, Yikes comes in highest, charting at No. 8 on the Top 10.

Other songs on the album, All Mine comes in at No 11, Ghost Town at No 16, Wouldn't Leave at No 25, Violent Crimes at No 27, I Thought About Killing You at No 28 and 'No Mistakes' at No 36.

'Ye' is Kanye West's eighth consecutive album to debut at the top spot of the charts shortly after its release, and according to Nielsen Music, the album has earned 208,000 equivalent album units in the week ending June 7.

This makes it the fifth-largest week for an album in 2018.