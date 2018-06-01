news

Kanye West has unveiled his eight studio album, Ye in an outdoor listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Thursday night saw rapper Kanye West treat his fans to a first listen of his new album, which is scheduled for release later today, Friday, June 1 2018.

Prior to treating the crowd who had gathered on the night to snippets of the song, comedian and actor, Chris Rock had announced the title of the album as Ye.

This was followed by Kanye West alongside his wife Kim Kardashian joining the crowd in an event that was broadcast in form of a livestream as they listened to songs off the new album.

Ye features a number of artistes including Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, Jeremih, 070 Shake and more and generated a lot of frenzy and excitement from fans who were present at the session or followed via the livestream.

The album is the second of five planned releases from G.O.O.D Music, and arrives one week after Pusha T's Daytona with the collaborative project between Kanye and Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts next in line for release next week.

The album is also solely produced by Kanye West and will be made available on streaming platforms later in the day.