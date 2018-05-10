Home > Entertainment > Music >

Henry Knight accuses Peter Okoye of song theft

Peter Okoye has been called out by singer, Henry Knight for allegedly stealing his song.

Peter Okoye, has been accused by singer, Henry Knight, of copying and remaking his song without proper credit.

On Tuesday, 7th May, 2018, Henry Knight via his Instagram page had posted a message accusing Peter Okoye of content theft.

In the message, the singer said, ''Everyday in the Nigeria Music Industry, most of the biggest artistes who never for once help you even when you reach out to them in growing time of need for a collaboration or any other, tend to get away with ripping you off and making profit out of your property.

Dear Peter okoye @peterpsquare I released a song called Ebano on the 8th of August 2015 with hard earned money which was produced by TeeMode, you copied the hook of the song without any form of royalty that is required or any form of credit to me.

We have seen other cases like when Davido credited Teni for "like that",  it's clearly true that you rise by lifting others. Henry knight is not all about this drama, I had to do this, because this is not the first time something like this is happening.''

ALSO READ: Wizkid and Tekno release singles cut from similar clothing

He also added snippet of both songs on the page.

Henry Knight who is known for his Olopa 2.0 remix with Yemi Alade, Di'ja and Joe El had released a single titled Ebano in August 2015.

On the 4th of May, 2018, Peter Okoye had released his single, Ebeano.

play Mr P had also released his single titled Ebeano earlier this month (Twitter/Mr P)

Pulse has reached out to Peter Okoye's management for his side to the story but he is yet to respond.

