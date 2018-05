news

Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P has officially released his new single, titled, Ebeano.

The singer has been consistent in releasing singles following the break up of the group, P-Square and Ebeano is another dance tune to his ever increasing catalog.

Mr P who also announced that artists signed to his P-Classic label, Singah and female DJ, DJ Switch will be dropping singles soon is fast spreading the Ebeano fever across social media with dance routines and memes.

The song is produced by Kealz Beat.