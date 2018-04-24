news

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Big Brother Naija concluded its third season, which was full of drama, love, friendship, fights, lies and manipulations.

In honour of the unpredictable season, Pulse Nigeria has put together the top 10 moments of the season, in no particular order.

1. Bambam's eviction

On Saturday, March 31, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the housemate as the latest to exit the house.

Unlike past evictions, Bambam was evicted on a Saturday, after the weekly house party. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had promised to attend the party with a special guest.

The special guest turned out to be Steve from Deloitte, the audit company responsible for counting votes.

Her eviction made her the first contestant to ever get evicted from the Big Brother Naija/Africa house on a Saturday.

2. Cee-C and Tobi's first kiss

After weeks of begging and being curved, Tobi finally got a passionate kiss from Cee-C on day 16 of the show. The pair shared a very deep kiss in the storeroom, while Lolu watched.

Popularly known as Ceebi, Cee-C and Lolu had had a very controversial relationship. In the early days of the show, Cee-C was infamous for rejecting Tobi's advances whilst being jealous of his relationship with other ladies in the house.

As the days went by, the pair became strangers, and their fights and arguments escalated.

3. Khloe and K.Brule's disqualification

In the third week, Khloe and her strategic partner, K.Brule, were disqualified. This was after Big Brother issued a total of three strikes to the pair.

During one of their disagreements after the Saturday house party, Khloe provoked K.Brule by calling his mother a whore.

Following the offense of provocation, Big Brother gave Khloe a strike, putting the pair on two strikes (K.Brule initially earned the pair a strike when he jumped from the balcony and inflicted injury on himself).

For threatening to assault Dee-One and ignoring Biggie's calls, K.Brule earned the pair a third strike, which eventually led to their disqualification from the game.

4. The return of evicted housemates twist

This season gave viewers the chance to vote their favorite evicted housemate back into the game for a second chance.

When it was announced, as expected, the twist elicited social media reactions from many of the viewers . While some were excited about the prospect of having their favourites back on the show, others considered it unfair to the other housemates.

While it's the first of its kind in Africa, the twist has been featured in ten seasons across the US and Canada versions of the show.

Anto and Khloe were the lucky evicted housemates, who got a second chance to play the game.

5. Cee-C injures Lolu

On day 16 of the show, Cee C and Lolu, who were both joined with a harness, had a clash that earned them two strikes each.

On that morning, after a meeting with fellow housemates, Lolu asked Cee-C to follow him to the kitchen for him to complete his washing. She refused, saying that she wanted to sit down.

When Lolu didn't move, she started pulling and stretching the strap until it unhooked and hit him very close to his groin, leaving a red mark.

6. Bambam and Teddy A's sex in the toilet

Even though the Bamteddy pair weren't the only romantic pair to consummate their on-screen relationship in the house, their bathroom sex was quite the event , which had fans and viewers both applauding and criticizing.

7. Miracle and Nina's 1st kiss

Two days into the season, Miracle and Nina, popularly known as Mina, shared their first kiss.

Apart from being the first kiss of the season, the kiss came two days after Nina publicly said she wasn't interested in finding love in the house, as she is already in a relationship.

Viewers had mocked her claims, and gave her two weeks to go back on her word. The two eventually grew to become some viewers' favourite couple in the house.

8. Alex crying for Leo

Following Leo's eviction, an Alex, who had just survived possible eviction broke into tears, while Rico, Tobi and Nina tried to console her.

According to her, she had thought that she would be the one consoling Nina, who was also up for possible eviction.

Alex eventually made it to the finals, but her dramatic reaction to her love interest's exit is one that won't be forgotten in a hurry.

9. Cee-C and Tobi's fight

The season brought us one of the most memorable housemates ever in the form of Cee-C. She clashed with many of the housemates - Khloe, Nina, Alex, Ifu - but her fight with her former strategic partner and love interest, Tobi, remains the most controversial.

It was a dramatic morning on day 80 of the season when Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Unlike her past fights with other housemates, this went viral, and had celebrities such as Toolz, Kemi Adetiba, Linda Ikeji and DJ Exclusive reacting.

10. Miracle's win

The Big Brother Naija finale had quite a number of surprises. Contrary to social media predictions, Nina was evicted before Alex, and Cee-C beat Tobi to emerge the first runner-up.

The #BBNnaija and #BBNaijaFinale hashtags trended for hours on Twitter. Most of those tweets were focused on viewers' and non-viewers' shock at the possibility of who they thought was the least favourite - Cee-C - emerging the winner.

After 12 weeks of playing the game, Miracle emerged the winner, bringing the season to an end.

What was your favourite moment of the season?