Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala Day 6 recap

Big Brother Naija K Brule jumps off the balcony following Lolu and Anto's kiss [Day 6 recap]

Anto kissed Lolu and K Brule jumped off the balcony: Here's a recap of #BBNaija day 6.

Recap of Big Brother Naija day 6 play

Anto kissing Lolu while K Brule watched

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 6.

Check out a recap of day six, including social media reactions.

1. Ice cream kisses

To spice things up last night, Princess started the Ice Cream Kisses game. She went around with Ice cream and made the female housemates lick it off from some housemates’ body part.

What was supposed to be a simple game kicked off a night of drama.

 

 

2. Anto kissed Lolu

 

During the Ice Cream kissing game, Anto paused her conversation with K Brule to lick an Ice Cream off Lolu's mouth.

They eventually shared quite a steamy kiss, which they both seemed very much into.

Unfortunately, K. Brule didn't seem pleased by the kiss.

 

4. K Brule jumped after Anto shared a kiss with Lolu

After Anto kissed Lolu, K Brule jumped from the 1st floor and sprained his arm.

There have been several theories: While some viewers think he jumped out of heartbreak, others think he was simply drunk.

However, his fellow housemates Bitto and Khloe said he has always been depressed, and had tried taking his life twice.

Anyway, to make K Brule feel better, Anto was made to lick ice cream off his face.

 

 

 

 

There was also Bitto to bring some drama to the situation, and a hard on

 

 

 

 

 

4. The first BBNaija double wahala party

The Big Brother Naija weekly parties made the second season one of the most controversial and interesting seasons yet. It came with great dance moves, smooching, and games that trended for days.

Unfortunately, most viewers on Twitter seemed disappointed at the first party of the Double Wahala season.

 

 

 

 

5. Flirtation on day five

Khloe and K.Brule got extremely close during the party, even though they were both seen dancing with other people.

Cee-C and Tobi were glued to each other throughout, Bitto was grinding with both Princess and BamBam.

Nina and Miracle spent some time together on the dance floor. Princess and Leo seem to be romantically interested in each other, and the viewers are here for it.

Finally, Lolu, who had shared a kiss with Anto, told Vandora that she is his type of woman.

 

What's your take on the events of day six?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

