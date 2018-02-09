Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Funny reactions to Tobi begging Cee C on Big Brother Naija

Nigerians have reacted to Tobi apologizing to Cee C for a 'crime he didn't commit' on Big Brother Naija.

Tobi becomes the 1st head of house on Big Brother Naija play

Nigerians have reacted to Tobi emotionally begging Cee C for a 'crime he didn't commit.'

How it all started

On Thursday, February 8, Biggie gathered the Housemates in the living room and gave them the task of naming one thing they don't like about each other.

During the session, most of the housemates described Cee C as 'rude' and 'possessive.' According to Bitto, she is the Delialah to Tobi's 'Samson syndrome.'

Nina, Tobi, Cee C, recap of Big Brother Naija 3 play

 

 

 

Nigerians predicted that Tobi would be at the receiving end of the criticisms Cee C received

Considering their relationship so far in the house, which has been more of Tobi being subservient to Cee C, viewers predicted that he would be 'pay for the backlash' received by Cee C.

Eventually, Tobi apologized for how Cee  C felt about the session

After the session, Cee C accused Tobi of changing his attitude towards her. According to her, she would never let people's opinion change her countenance towards him.

She accused Tobi of suddenly making her feel like she was forcing herself on him.

Tobi explained that he wasn't influenced by what the other housemates thought of her, adding that he didn't even believe them.

Their conversation lasted for over 30 minutes with Tobi's explanations often interrupted by Cee C, who felt that he had no excuse for 'disrespecting' her.

Tobi followed Cee C from one spot to another, profusely begging while she ignored him. He even offered to serve her dinner when she said she was hungry.

 

 

Here are the hilarious responses to Tobi begging Cee C

When Tobi was first announced as a housemate on the show, there were tweets about him being a player and a renowned 'Yoruba Demon.'

His actions so far on the show, especially, regarding his relationship with Cee  C, has been shocking to Nigerians.

Following the above-incident, Tobi trended on Twitter and now has over 80k Tweets.

There have also been conversations on different types of emotional abuse in relationships.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The morning after the incident, Tobi explained to Lolu that he was a player before he entered the Big Brother Naija house, and is trying to tone it down.

He also added that he is only trying to help Cee C get out of her shell, and when he gets tired of managing the situation, he would walk away.

Currently the Head of House for the second week in a row, Tobi is immune to possible eviction.

On Monday, he used his power as HOH to save Miracle and Nina from 'possible eviction,' and replaced them with Teddy A and BamBam. The housemates are not aware that it's a fake eviction.

Cee C selected Tobi as her partner and the two are currently competing as a pair.

