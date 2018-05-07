news

Ahneeka is the latest ex-Big Brother Naija housemate to receive a cheque from her fans.

The reality star, who was evicted in the 4th week of the #BBNaija show, has received a cheque of 1 million naira from her fans.

Describing her as their winner, a fan took to Instagram to share a photo of Ahneeka receiving the cheque.

On Sunday, March 4, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Angel and Ahneeka as the third pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Ahneeka joins Cee-C, who received a two million naira cheque from her fans after she emerged the first runner-up of the season.

During her stay in the house, Ahneeka was paired with Rico in the first two weeks. Following the reshuffling by Biggie, she became Angel's strategic partner.