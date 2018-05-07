Ahneeka, who was evicted in the 4th week of the #BBNaija show, has received a cheque of 1 million naira from her fans.
Describing her as their winner, a fan took to Instagram to share a photo of Ahneeka receiving the cheque.
On Sunday, March 4, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Angel and Ahneeka as the third pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.
Ahneeka joins Cee-C, who received a two million naira cheque from her fans after she emerged the first runner-up of the season.
During her stay in the house, Ahneeka was paired with Rico in the first two weeks. Following the reshuffling by Biggie, she became Angel's strategic partner.
The third season of #BBNaija came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.