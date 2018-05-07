Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fans

Ahneeka, who was evicted in the 4th week of the #BBNaija show, has received a cheque of 1 million naira from her fans.

  • Published:
Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija play

Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija

(Instagram/Ahneeka )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ahneeka is the latest ex-Big Brother Naija housemate to receive a cheque from her fans.

The reality star, who was evicted in the 4th week of the #BBNaija show, has received a cheque of 1 million naira from her fans.

Describing her as their winner, a fan took to Instagram to share a photo of Ahneeka receiving the cheque.

play Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fans (Instagram/Osemagnum)

 

On Sunday, March 4, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Angel and Ahneeka as the third pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Ahneeka joins Cee-C, who received a two million naira cheque from her fans after she emerged the first runner-up of the season.

How evicted housemates are campaigning for return to Big Brother Naija play

Ahneeka is one of the evicted housemates campaigning to return to Big Brother Naija

(Instagram/Ahneeka)

 

During her stay in the house, Ahneeka was paired with Rico in the first two weeks. Following the reshuffling by Biggie, she became Angel's strategic partner.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and...bullet
2 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her statebullet

Related Articles

Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housemate
Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her state
Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]
Big Brother Naija Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador
Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and fairness this season
Big Brother Naija Dee-One says Tobi tormented Cee-C in the #BBNaija house
Big Brother Naija "I don't want negative vibes right now" - Nina on why she hasn't spoken with Collins after #BBNaija
Cee C Ex BBN housemate addresses claims of knowing Ebuka beforeTV show
"Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated Nollywood film
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Rochas Okorocha hosting Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bambam

Movies

Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May
Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series
Watch episode 7 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo faces a major disappointment, Ranti gets a shocking surprise in episode 7 [Watch]
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards full list of nominees
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards "Black Panther," "Girls Trip," "Stranger Things," Emilia Clarke among nominees