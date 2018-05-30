Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Video of Timaya's kids dancing to 'Shaku Shaku' is so cute

Timaya Video of singer's kids dancing to 'Shaku Shaku' is so cute

Timaya shares with us a video of how good his daughters can dance and it is really hilarious.

  • Published:
Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/Timaya)
The pure innocence of kids can be spotted very well especially when it is caught on camera just like this video of Timaya's kids dancing to 'Shaku Shaku' which is really cute.

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, Timaya posted a video of his two daughters dancing to the trending dance moves, 'Shaku Shaku' and trust it would crack you up. The music star went on to caption the video with a quote.

"Shaku Shaku lessons from my GRACEY." Anytime we get to see a video like this, we can't help but blush. Like we all know Timaya is one celebrity who has lived a very private life for a while until recently.

Shaku Shaku lessons from my GRACEY

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

The singer just like a number of celebrities has allowed us into his once safely guarded life as we now get to see photos of his kids and his mansion.

See adorable photo of Timaya with his pretty daughters

Greatest Vibe!!!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

If you ever want to see the soft side of Timaya, check out his facial expression everytime he puts up photos of himself and his daughters like this one.

Timaya looking dapper as usual play

Timaya looking dapper as usual

(Instagram/Timaya)

 

On Monday, May 1, 2018, Timaya shared an adorable photo of himself and his two daughters on his Instagram page in a swimming pool. They all looked cute in one photo and the music star went on to caption the photo with a quote, "Greatest Vibe!!!." We sure know these cute daughters of his gives him all the vibes in his career.

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time

Timaya takes his daughters to school

Skool run... Best baby daddy ever.

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

The other time Timaya showed off his beautiful daughters was back in January 2018 while he was taking to school. Timaya who is known for his rugged look showed a different side of himself in the photo.

Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/TimayaTimaya)

 

The music star posted the cute photo on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, with the wonderful caption "Skool run... Best baby daddy ever."

