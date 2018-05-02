See adorable photo of Timaya with his pretty daughters

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Timaya keeps us blushing every time he puts up photos of his adorable daughters on social media.

Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/Timaya)
If you ever want to see the soft side of Timaya, check out his facial expression everytime he puts up photos of himself and his daughters like this one.

On Monday, May 1, 2018, Timaya shared an adorable photo of himself and his two daughters on his Instagram page in a swimming pool. They all looked cute in one photo and the music star went on to caption the photo with a quote, "Greatest Vibe!!!."

We sure know these cute daughters of his gives him all the vibes in his career.

Greatest Vibe!!!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

Timaya takes his daughters to school

Skool run... Best baby daddy ever.

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

The last time Timaya showed off his beautiful daughters was back in January 2018 while he was taking to school. Timaya who is known for his rugged look showed a different side of himself in the photo.

The music star posted the cute photo on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, with the wonderful caption "Skool run... Best baby daddy ever."

Timaya throws birthday party for daughter

Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/Timaya)

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time

Timaya is very extra when it comes to taking care of his daughters. In May 2017, Timaya threw a 'Frozen' themed party for his first daughter, Emma.

"I'm so privileged to be your father. Words can't express the JOY I feel, I LOVE u to the moon and back my EMMA... HAPPY BIRTHDAY, baby," wrote Timaya on his Instagram about his daughter's birthday.

"I never knew I could love anyone the way I love my daughters. My first daughter is my best friend. I didn’t know what I wanted when I had her," he also told Punch during the same period.

Timaya play

Timaya, baby mama, Barbara and their daughter

(Linda Ikeji )

 

On July 15, 2015, Timaya welcomed a baby girl. "EMMA has a sister. Thank u, LORD. GRACE PAPA 2" he announced on social media. Timaya's longtime partner Barbara Nwokolo is the daughter of both his children.

