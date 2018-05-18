Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Graduation Season See 5 kids of celebrities that graduated from universities abroad

It's graduation season so we bring to you five celebrities whose children have graduated from universities abroad.

Mo' Abudu, a driving force in Nollywood

Every parent's desire is to watch their kids get to the height of their academics and graduate in flying colors.

To make it easier for them, some parents, including celebrities take these kids to foreign universities so they can achieve these goals.

We've got five celebrities who have kids that have graduated from foreign universities.

1. Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu is not just one of the most powerful and influential women in Africa but is also a proud mother of two children. The media mogul's son, Adekoyejo Abudu was among the graduates who recently graduated from Duke University in the United States of America.

 

The pretty proud mum took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 13, 2018, where she posted a number of photos of the latest graduate flanked by his sister, Ted, their father and herself. In one of the photos, she captioned with a quote obviously written by a proud mother.

2. Yinka Ayefele

Yinka Ayefele and son

Another celebrity whose son recently graduated from a university abroad, is the gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele. Yinka's son, Bola Ayefele graduated from the prestigious Howard University in the United States of America.

Yinka Ayefele's AND son Bola

The music star and proud father was on hand to see his son receive his certificate from the institution. They then took some really cute photos which showed excited Yinka was for his son.

3. Ibinabo Fibiresima

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima

Back in 2017 Ibinabo Fibiresima just like every proud parent announced that her son had graduated from the University of Southhampton.

The veteran actress took to her Facebook page where she announced the good news. According to her, her son, Malcolm Trimnell graduated with a degree in Film Production with honours.

4. Bukky Wright

Selfie

In 2015, the veteran actress announced that her second son, Wilson Amu-Wright had graduated from Montclair State University in the United States of America with a degree in Arts.

Bukky Wright and son, Eniola

Bukky Wright's first son, Ojayy Amu-Wright, graduated in 2014 from Rutgers University, with a degree in Biological Sciences. Ojayy is also an upcoming rapper.

5. Fred Amata

Fred Amata

Fred Amata back in 2015 was at the graduation ceremony of his son, Oreva who graduated with a first class. The proud father shared pictures of Oreva at his graduation ceremony.

Oreva in action on a football pitch in UK

"How to you ask the world to share that precious moment with you. Congrats my First Class Son" wrote Fred Amata who couldn't stop beaming with pride. Present at Oreva's graduation was his mum Agatha Amata.

