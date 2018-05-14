Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mo Abudu's son graduates from Duke University

Mo Abudu Media personality's son graduates from Duke University

Every mother's desire is to see her children excel in school and make her proud.

Mo' Abudu's son, Adekoyejo Abudu has graduated from the Duke University in the United States of America.

The pretty proud mum took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 13, 2018, where she posted a number of photos of the latest graduate flanked by his sister, Ted, their father and herself. In one of the photos, she captioned with a quote obviously written by a proud mother.

"Hello beautiful people, today my darling son     , Adekoyejo Abudu graduated from Duke University in the class of 2018, with a BA in Political Science with special honours - The Cum laude. Today was a truly glorious day. Lord I give you praise     #proudmum #cumlaude," she wrote.

 

Congratulations to Adekoyejo Abudu on his latest achievement and to a proud mother, Mo Abudu.

 

Federal government hails Mo Abudu, others over awards

Back in March 2018, the Federal government congratulated Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, for winning the Variety Magazine awards. According to the magazine, these women are among the top 50 women doing extraordinary things on the worldwide stage.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed described the women as iconic women in the creative industry.

He also congratulated the author, Chimamanda Adichie for her novel, Americanah, which was listed in the New York Times’ list of 15 remarkable books by women that are ”shaping the way we read and write fiction in the 21st century”.

