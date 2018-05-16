Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from Howard University

news

Yinka Ayefele’s son, Bola has graduated from Howard University.

On December 12, 1997, the singer was involved in an accident that damaged spinal cord.

The tragic accident did not stop him from having a successful music career. He started his singing career after the accident.

Bitter experience

He released his first album 'Bitter Experience' in 1998. Most of the songs on his debut album were composed in the hospital with his friend Kola Olootu

While celebrating the 20th anniversary of the accident, the gospel singer jokingly remembered how people rejoiced when he had an erection after the incident.

Ayefele was also full of thanks for his wife who he said did not leave him during his trying times.

He said “She didn’t leave me when I was hospitalised, so why would she leave me afterwards? When things were bad, she was with me all through. We got married after the accident and we are blessed with four boys.”

The singer worked as a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Ibadan before his accident.

Fresh FM, an Ibadan based radio station is reportedly owned by the popular gospel artiste.