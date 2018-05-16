Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from Howard University

Yinka Ayefele Singer’s son graduates from Howard University

Yinka Ayefele worked as a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Ibadan before his accident.

  • Published:
Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from Howard University play

Yinka Ayefele's AND son Bola

(TheNetNg)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yinka Ayefele’s son, Bola has graduated from Howard University.

On December 12, 1997, the singer was involved in an accident that damaged spinal cord.

The tragic accident did not stop him from having a successful music career. He started his singing career after the accident.

Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from Howard University play

Yinka Ayefele and son

(Instagram)

 

Bitter experience

He released his first album 'Bitter Experience' in 1998. Most of the songs on his debut album were composed in the hospital with his friend Kola Olootu

While celebrating the 20th anniversary of the accident, the gospel singer jokingly remembered how people rejoiced when he had an erection after the incident.

Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from Howard University play

Toke Makinwa and Yinka Ayefele

(Instagram)

 

Ayefele was also full of thanks for his wife who he said did not leave him during his trying times.

He said “She didn’t leave me when I was hospitalised, so why would she leave me afterwards? When things were bad, she was with me all through. We got married after the accident and we are blessed with four boys.”

The singer worked as a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Ibadan before his accident.

Fresh FM, an Ibadan based radio station is reportedly owned by the popular gospel artiste.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's lifebullet
2 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her,...bullet
3 Miracle BBNaija star reacts to 'Sugar Mummy' rumoursbullet

Related Articles

Mark Angel Comedy This new video of Mark Angel Comedy 'Who is your Pastor?' is hilarious
Emma OMG Comedy Mad over you (Imo girls version)
Shocker The next gospel album you hear might just be from Snoop Dogg!
Yinka Ayefele Singer remembers ghastly accident that left him paralyzed 20 years ago
Davido Who is Fresh VDM, the producer behind OBO's instant hit 'FIA'?
Cruel Life Fresh FM presenter buried amidst tears
Yinka Ayefele Singer says his 1st erection after accident was celebrated
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP

Celebrities

Olakunle Churchill received by Magu As Special Guest At the Commissioning Of EFCC New Office
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill received by EFCC chairman
Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her
Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her
Chimamanda Adichie Author gets honorary degree from Duke University
Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola
Aisha Abimbola Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' death