Morgan Freeman denies sexual harassment accusations

Morgan Freeman's response to allegations of sexual allegations is vehement denial.

The Hollywood actor is finally addressing the allegations levelled against him in a recent report by CNN.

Although he apologised to anyone he may have upset by his indirect action, the veteran act took time out to clear the air, stating that he did not assault nor harass anyone.

Read his statement below:

"I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports. But I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.

"All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor. I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women – and men – feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way.

"Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended. And that is why I apologized Thursday and will continue to apologize to anyone I might have upset, however unintentionally."

Morgan Freeman reportedly accused of sexual harassment

Morgan Freeman is the latest celebrity to be caught in the web of sexual harassment as a young lady has accused him of his unruly behavior.

According to CNN, the young production assistant had gotten a job at movie ''Going In Style'' where the actor was starring alongside Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.

She revealed how she was touched on different occasions inappropriately by the veteran actor during the movie project.

In one incident, she said, Freeman "kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear." He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said -- he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he'd try again. Eventually, she said, "Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say."

Also, CNN revealed that this is not the first time the actor is being accused of sexual harassment as a senior member of the production staff of the movie "Now You See Me" in 2012 said that Freeman sexually harassed her and her female assistant on numerous occasions by making comments about their bodies.

A number of celebrities have in the last one year been called out over sexual harassment allegations. Among those called out include Kelvin Spacey and famous movie director, Harvey Weinstein .

Morgan Freeman is one of the greatest actors to have come out from Hollywood with a career spanning over decades. His starring roles in movies like "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Shawshank Redemption" in the late 1980s and early 1990s made him a household name. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for 2004's "Million Dollar Baby," and has earned four other Oscar nominations.