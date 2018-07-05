Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Juliet Mgborukwe set to divorce husband over domestic violence

Juliet Mgborukwe Actress set to divorce husband over alleged domestic violence

Juliet Mgborukwe is the latest celebrity to share her own ugly experience with domestic violence.

  • Published:
Juliet Mgborukwe play

Juliet Mgborukwe

(Instagram/Juliet_Mgborukwe )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe is set to divorce her husband over alleged domestic violence.

The former SoundCity presenter made this known on her Instagram page where she shared photos of injuries she sustained from the abuse she suffered in the hands of her husband, Chima Ojukwu.

"Things sometimes are not always what they appear to be. For Chima and his people spreading fake stories, please move on, I have moved on with my life already. I choose not to talk about my personal life, that chapter of my life has been closed the day I walked with my kids months ago and it remains closed forever. My kids and I are in a happy place, and that is all that counts; I will appreciate if Y’all can please respect that as well as we have little kids involved and we are focused on raising our kids right. Thank Y’all for your Love, concern, and understanding, I appreciate Sorry had to take down the first post, couldn’t stand looking at me Blood," she captioned the photo.

Screen shoots of Juliet's Instagram post play

Screen shoots of Juliet's Instagram post

(Linda Ikeji)

 

Juliet Mgborukwe play

Juliet Mgborukwe

(Linda Ikeji)

 

It would be recalled that Juliet Mgborukwe got married to Chima Ojukwu in October 2011 and separated in 2012, just a few months after their wedding ceremony. Domestic violence in the world of celebrities can be said to be very controversial as we get to see these guys narrate and post photos of their experiences which is appalling.

Juliet Mgborukwe play

Juliet Mgborukwe

(Linda Ikeji)

A few months ago, Mercy Aigbe marked one year since going through domestic violence in her marriage.

Juliet Mgborukwe-Ojukwu with hubby, Chima Ojukwu play

Juliet Mgborukwe-Ojukwu with hubby, Chima Ojukwu

(latesttori)

ALSO READ: Victoria Inyama reportedly assaulted by husband

Mercy Aigbe marks 1 year since she encountered domestic violence in failed marriage

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Broadway Africa )

 

In April 2018, Mercy Aigbe marked the first year anniversary of encountering domestic violence in the hands of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a photo of her battered face exactly a year ago when it was reported that her estranged husband, Lane Gentry had assaulted her.

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe shutting down domestic violence rumours in 2013 play

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe shutting down domestic violence rumours in 2013

(YouTube )

 

"A year! Thank you, Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life!........ You are worthy to be praised          #amazon  #victor #beautyforashes  #mercified," she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]bullet
2 D'banj Singer thanks everyone for their support as he mourns his sonbullet
3 Photo Of The Day Spot your favourite celebrities with President of...bullet

Related Articles

Winners from City People Entertainment Award Mike Ezuruonye, Daniel K Daniel, Patience Ozokwor Win Big
Juliet Mgborukwe Actress welcomes baby boy
'Misplaced Desire' Watch 1st official trailer
'Misplaced Desire' Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, others star in new movie
Meet The Nominees Nominees for City People Entertainment Awards
Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu 5 things Yoruba Nollywood actresses have in common that will blow your mind
Mercy Aigbe Shade Time! Actress takes jabs at estranged husband
Mercy Aigbe 5 times actress has made the news headlines this year
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time!
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband celebrates himself on father's day

Celebrities

Naeto C and wife, Nicole Chikwe
Naeto C Rapper scores hat-trick as he is expecting baby number 3 with wife
Genevieve Nnaji had lots of booze in Afrikan Shrine
Genevieve Nnaji Nigerian actress had ‘enough booze’ during her first visit to Afrikan Shrine to meet President Macron
Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron
Femi Kuti Here's what Afrobeat singer discussed with President Macron at Afrikan Shrine
Tina Turner survives deadly stroke
Tina Turner Singer's 59-year-old oldest son commits suicide