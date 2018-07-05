Juliet Mgborukwe set to divorce husband over domestic violence

news

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe is set to divorce her husband over alleged domestic violence.

The former SoundCity presenter made this known on her Instagram page where she shared photos of injuries she sustained from the abuse she suffered in the hands of her husband, Chima Ojukwu.

"Things sometimes are not always what they appear to be. For Chima and his people spreading fake stories, please move on, I have moved on with my life already. I choose not to talk about my personal life, that chapter of my life has been closed the day I walked with my kids months ago and it remains closed forever. My kids and I are in a happy place, and that is all that counts; I will appreciate if Y’all can please respect that as well as we have little kids involved and we are focused on raising our kids right. Thank Y’all for your Love, concern, and understanding, I appreciate Sorry had to take down the first post, couldn’t stand looking at me Blood," she captioned the photo.

It would be recalled that Juliet Mgborukwe got married to Chima Ojukwu in October 2011 and separated in 2012, just a few months after their wedding ceremony. Domestic violence in the world of celebrities can be said to be very controversial as we get to see these guys narrate and post photos of their experiences which is appalling.

A few months ago, Mercy Aigbe marked one year since going through domestic violence in her marriage.

Mercy Aigbe marks 1 year since she encountered domestic violence in failed marriage

In April 2018, Mercy Aigbe marked the first year anniversary of encountering domestic violence in the hands of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a photo of her battered face exactly a year ago when it was reported that her estranged husband, Lane Gentry had assaulted her.

"A year! Thank you, Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life!........ You are worthy to be praised #amazon #victor #beautyforashes #mercified," she wrote.